BASKETBALL

A stunning display from Waterford’s Abby Flynn helped Ireland to a third win from three at the U18 Women’s European Championships, winning out 70-58 against Slovakia.

Flynn put in a superb display throughout, but particularly in the closing 12 minutes of the game, stopping a Slovakian comeback in style to finish with 15 points, five rebounds, nine assists and four steals. After trailing by 13 points to the Irish at half time, Slovakia brought the game back to within just five points as the third quarter ticked down, but clinical rebounding from Flynn and a run of scores from the savvy point guard saw Ireland widen the gap once more and take home a crucial victory in Group C.

An absorbing affair from the outset, Flynn was well-supported throughout by a talented cast that included Katie Walshe, Katie Williamson, Debbie Ogayemi and Mia Furlong. A tricky opening quarter saw scores at a premium, with both sides tied at four points apiece with over six minutes gone, before Walshe, Flynn and Ogayemi added some well taken scores. Slovakia had an answer to everything though, and responded well through Miriam Istonova, but some clever play from Erin Maguire set up Walshe for a strong score to see Ireland lead by the minimum, 12-11, at the end of the first.

A stand out second quarter performance from the women in green was one of the big talking points of the game, as they put in a 19-point quarter to power into a commanding 31-18 point half time lead. Free throws from Maguire got the scoring underway, before Williamson added a strong jump shot and Furlong came off the bench for a fantastic score. Alex Mulligan continued to make her mark on this tournament with a superb score, with Walshe, Furlong and Walshe again adding yet more buckets to see Ireland into a 15-0 run against a rattled Slovakia. Massive defensive intensity from all of the Irish squad – with superb work in particular by Niamh Kenny, Lauren Darcy and Kerry’s Siofra O’Shea – kept Slovakia off the scoring for almost seven minutes of the quarter, to hold a 31-18 point cushion at the half.

Slovakia certainly weren’t going down without a fight though and they put in a massive 21-point third quarter to bring the game right back into the melting pot. Scores from Mulligan – thanks to good boards from O’Shea – saw momentum with the Irish early on. Walshe, Williamson, Mulligan and Ogayemi added more baskets to edge Ireland ahead 43-27 with four minutes to play in the third, but Slovakia had more to come, going on a 12-0 run to close the gap back down to just five points. Flynn took the reins of the game though, driving a superb score home with 41 seconds to play, before securing a massive defensive rebound at the other end and following it up with a score to see Ireland back into a 10-point lead going into the last (49-39).

O’Shea opened the scoring in the fourth with two coolly taken free throws and again, it was Flynn who chipped in with a fantastic steal on the defensive end to go straight down the other end and hit home a massive three-pointer. Flynn added another bucket moments later, before Williamson chipped in with a big score to widen the margin out to 60-42. Captain Katie Walshe added more scores and, with points raining in from Furlong and Ogayemi, Ireland held tough in the face of big Slovakian pressure to win out 70-58 in the end and secure their third win from three games.

Speaking afterwards, assistant coach Liam Culloty said: “We’re delighted with the win, the girls played really well, especially in the first half. Slovakia came out and did a really good job in the second half, they had a great run, but we responded to everything they gave us. We’re delighted with the win, that’s three on the trot now and on we go to the last two games in the group.”

The squad has a rest day Monday before facing Greece on Tuesday. Greece also go into the clash unbeaten at the top of the table.

GAME 3 – TEAM AND SCORERS:

Abby Flynn (15), Lauren Darcy, Mia Furlong (8), Siofra O’Shea (3), Ciara Tolan, Katie Williamson (11), Ciara Byrne, Niamh Kenny, Erin Maguire (2), Alex Mulligan (6), Deborah Ogayemi (7), Katie Walshe (18).

GOLF

Over 20,000 spectators made their way to Lahinch yesterday to see Jon Rahm win the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Spaniard shot a final round of 62 to leave on 16-under-par, 2 clear of the chasing pack that was lead by Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and England’s Andy Sullivan.

It’s the second time the 24 year-old has won the tournament in 3 years and he said it was a special victory https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ammon.mp3

Co. Down native Cormac Sharvin was best of the Irish on 9-under, Waterford’s Robin Dawson was 3 shots back on 6-under while Shane Lowry finished up on 4-under.

Padraig Harrington, who led after the first round, finished up on 1-under and Seamus Power was 1-over.

GAELIC GAMES

There was a major upset in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship yesterday as Laois stunned Dublin with a 2 point victory in Portlaoise.

Aaron Dunphy scored the only goal of the game in the 8th minute as the midlander’s enjoyed a 1-22 to 23 point win.

The Joe McDonagh Cup champions now have a quarter-final clash with Tipperary in Croke Park this weekend to look forward to.

Cork breezed past Westmeath meanwhile beating them by 23 points to book their place in the next round where they’ll face Kilkenny.

***

Meath took the final spot in this year’s super 8s yesterday.

Goals from Bryan Menton and Mickey Newman saw beat Clare on a score-line of 2-16 to 1-18.

The Royals now go into a group alongside Donegal, Kerry and Mayo and head to Ballybofey for their first game next weekend.

SOCCER

The USA became only the second ever nation to win back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles yesterday.

The defending champions beat the Netherlands 2-nil in Lyon.

Captain Megan Rapinoe scored a penalty in the 60th minute following a V-A-R check and then Rose Levelle got the second 9 minutes later.

TENNIS

Fourth round action gets underway at Wimbledon today.

French Open Champion Rafa Nadal faces Joao Sousa of Portugal while second seed and 8-time-champion Roger Federer takes on Italian Matteo Berrettini.

World number one Novak Djokovic faces Ugo Humbert.

In the women’s meanwhile, 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff faces 7th seed Simona Halep.

And world number one Ashley Barty faces Alison Riske of the United States.

RACING

Roscommon stage their feature Flat meeting of the year on Monday night, with seven races down for decision including the Listed Lenebane Stakes (8.30). Only five turn up for this race but it features an interesting battle of the generations with the top-rated 3-y-o Masaff from the Dermot Weld stable taking on two very solid older horses in Downdraft and Massif Central.

An equally intriguing contest is the Roscommon Herald Handicap (8.00), where Ger Lyons gives a handicap debut to the interesting and progressive filly Heliac. An easy winner from the front in a maiden at Cork when last seen in May, she has a fair bit more on her plate here, taking on the likes of consistent top-weight Sky Seven and his unexposed stable-companion Defining Battle.

Racing at Roscommon gets underway at 6.00.

MOTORSPORT

Clare driver Rob Dwane continued his unbeaten run towards this year’s Pack & Pallet National Hillclimb and Sprint Championship by making it seven wins out of seven in the Carlow event at Fighting Cocks, near Nurney.

After four timed runs, his OMS was almost seven seconds clear of runner-up James Bradley’s Escort, with the Suzuki Swift of Dara Fay finishing third overall.

Anthony Culleton’s Buggy was the overall winner of the Skibbereen Loose Surface Autocross at Derryleigh, with Michael O’Donoghue and Christopher Snow Junior taking the two main saloon classes.