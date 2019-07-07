GOLF

England’s Robert Rock brings a one shot lead into the final round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open today.

John Duggan looks ahead from Lahinch:

GAELIC GAMES

The final team of the Super 8s will be decided this afternoon as Meath and Clare meet in Portlaoise at 2-o’clock in the last of this year’s Round 3 All-Ireland Football Qualifiers.

Meath will be hoping to bounce back from their 16 point defeat to Dublin in the Leinster final two weeks ago.

Banner manager Colm Collins is hoping to steer his team to the last eight for the second time during his term in charge.

The winner will face Donegal in Ballybofey next weekend.

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-finals also take place today.

At 3-o’clock Westmeath entertain Cork in Mullingar while at a-quarter-past-4 Joe McDonagh Cup winners Laois and Dublin meet in Portlaoise.

SOCCER

Defending Champions the USA take on European Champions the Netherlands in the final of the Women’s World Cup in France this afternoon.

The USA are aiming to win the competition for the 4th time and become only the second ever country to win back-to-back titles.

The Netherlands then are competing in the final for the first ever time.



RACING

An eight race card takes place at Limerick this afternoon where the first goes to post at twenty-past-1.