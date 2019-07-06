Golf

The Irish Open is wide open going into round 3 at Lahinch, where the quintet of Irish players left standing have ground to make up.

Looking ahead from the Clare links is John Duggan:

GAELIC GAMES

Aidan O’Shea has been passed fit to start in Mayo’s midfield for tomorrow night’s round 4 football qualifier with Galway.

Stephen Coen partners O’Shea in midfield with Mikey Murray missing out.

The injured Lee Keegan is replaced by Michael Plunkett.

While Cillian O’Connor and Kevin McLaughlin come into the forwards for Conor Loftus and Andy Moran.

Soccer



The top two in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division both dropped points last night

2 late goals from either sides meant Dundalk and Derry drew 2-2

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers were held to a goalless draw in Tallaght by Sligo.

Third placed Bohemians drew nil-nil away to Cork City.

Conor Clifford scored a goal of the season contender as St. Pat’s won 2-1 away to Waterford.

While UCD beat fellow strugglers Finn Harps by a goal to nil.

Racing



Racing at home today comes from Naas and Bellewstown, they get underway at 1:35 and 4:40 respectively.