Padraig Harrington takes a one-shot lead into day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open which is underway in Lahinch.

The 2007 winner will resume on 7 under par after an opening round of 63

Harrington is due to tee off at 8.30 this morning and knows he’s in a great position to contend over the weekend https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ph830.mp3

Harrington’s nearest challenger is South Africa’s Zander Lombard on 6-under.

Shane Lowry and Cormac Sharvin are next best of the Irish on 4-under par.

Paul Dunne and Graeme McDowell are 1-over and 2-over par respectively.

Irish Seniors Close Championship

At Kilkenny

Round Two Scores – Complete

Par 142

140 B O’Leary (Greystones) 72 68

144 A Condren (Greystones) 74 70; P Sheehan (Ballybunion) 74 70

146 D O’Neill (The Links Portmarnock) 75 71; S Graham (Doneraile) 75 71

147 P Purdy (Shandon Park) 73 74

148 C Lally (Blainroe) 75 73; J O’Brien (Castlemartyr) 74 74; J Mitchell (Tramore) 74 74

149 B Hobson (Malone) 73 76; E Haugh (Castletroy) 72 77

150 T McClements (Clandeboye) 79 71; T Cleary (Woodstock) 74 76; P Lyons (Cork) 70 80

151 P Madigan (Waterford Castle) 80 71; T Lennon (Carlow) 78 73; J Joyce (Borris) 76 75; B Loftus (Lahinch) 76 75; G McGimpsey (Royal Portrush) 75 76; A Egan (Royal Curragh) 74 77; N Duke (Killiney) 73 78

152 H Smyth (Mourne) 78 74; P Higgins (Naas) 75 77; A McDonald (Kilkenny) 75 77

153 D Smith (Millicent) 79 74; C Murphy (Clandeboye) 78 75; S Alley (Co Tipperary) 77 76; D Brabazon (Balbriggan) 77 76; J McGinn (Laytown & Bettystown) 74 79

154 T Cleary (Cork) 79 75; J Crean (Kinsale) 79 75; K Bornemann (Douglas) 78 76; C Walshe (Dundalk) 78 76; A Moran (Tuam) 77 77; M Quirke (Doneraile) 76 78; L Connolly (Wexford) 75 79; H O’Leary (Muskerry) 75 79

155 E Power (Kilkenny) 82 73; J Crangle (Fortwillam) 78 77; D Varian (Dun Laoghaire) 77 78

156 R Guilfoyle (Kilkenny) 79 77; D O’Donovan (Bandon) 79 77; B Lavery (Belvoir Park) 78 78; L Halpin (Westport) 77 79; P Murphy (Killarney) 77 79

164 P Cowley (Cork) 81 83

166 A Smith (Blainroe) 84 82; P Phelan (Cahir Park) 83 83

Non Qualifiers

157 A Brannock (Newlands) 79 78; B Donlon (Birr) 79 78; T Tyrrell (The Heath) 77 80; S Underwood (Co Sligo) 74 83

158 L Doran (Co Louth) 82 76; L Kelly (Kilkenny) 80 78; R Duggan (Kilkenny) 80 78; M Scott (Hollystown) 79 79; J Williams (Castle) 79 79; F Flynn (Laytown & Bettystown) 78 80; R Fitzgerald (Tramore) 78 80; E Rogers (Dundalk) 77 81

159 V Smyth (Co Louth) 82 77; B Daish (Dun Laoghaire) 77 82

160 J O’Sullivan (Fota Island) 85 75; M Windebank (Portstewart) 84 76; A Cleere (Kilkenny) 83 77; J Dempsey (Royal Curragh) 83 77; N Mannion (Dun Laoghaire) 78 82; J Grant (The Island) 77 83

161 P Carbin (Athenry) 84 77; B McDonnell (K Club) 84 77; D Brophy (Kilkenny) 83 78

162 M Higgins (Connemara) 87 75; M O’Neill (Clonmel) 82 80

163 I Smyth (Clandeboye) 82 81; J McVeigh (Carlow) 82 81; R Timlin (Galway) 79 84

164 M Chambers (Royal Dublin) 81 83; B Cunningham (Carton House) 79 85; J Garvey (Seapoint) 77 87

165 T Hayes (Co Louth) 82 83; J Whelan (Athenry) 81 84

167 G O’Sullivan (Tralee) 84 83; J Crowley (The Island) 82 85; J O’Malley (Rathdowney) 79 88

168 B O’Malley (Royal Dublin) 88 80; T Griffin (Corballis Links) 83 85; T Byrne (Greystones) 82 86

170 S Healy (Galway) 90 80; M Davey (Mourne) 87 83; M Galvin (Castleknock) 83 87; M Gaynor (Co Meath) 80 90

171 F Leonard (Knightsbrook) 82 89

172 J Hutchinson (Royal Dublin) 84 88

173 G Finn (Cork) 88 85; J Burke (Kilkenny) 88 85

174 I Brown (Kilkenny) 86 88

176 A Murphy (Co Sligo) 90 86; F Moriarty (Thurles) 86 90

178 T Butler (Kilkenny) 87 91

179 F Dalton (Kilkenny) 89 90

180 D Sheedy (Lahinch) 93 87

188 R Curtin (Kilkenny) 88 100

WD D Mulholland (Castlerock), M Darcy (Tullamore)

NR M Shortall (Kilkenny), A Bell (Greencastle), K Knightly (Royal Dublin), D Lowans (Dun Laoghaire), C Donovan (Portarlington), N McGrane (The Royal Dublin)

RTD K Sheehy (Athlone)

WD J Carroll (Co Louth)

Round Three Tee Times

08:00 (5) PJ Phelan (Cahir Park) A Smith (Blainroe) P Cowley (Cork)

08:10 (5) P Murphy (Killarney) L Halpin (Westport) B Lavery (Belvoir Park)

08:20 (5) D O’Donovan (Bandon) R Guilfoyle (Kilkenny) D Varian (Dun Laoghaire)

08:30 (5) J Crangle (Fortwillam) E Power (Kilkenny) H O’Leary (Muskerry)

08:40 (5) L Connolly (Wexford) M Quirke (Doneraile) A Moran (Tuam)

08:50 (5) C Walshe (Dundalk) K Bornemann (Douglas) J Crean (Kinsale)

09:00 (5) T Cleary (Cork) J McGinn (Laytown & Bettystown) D Brabazon (Balbriggan)

09:10 (5) S Alley (Co Tipperary) C Murphy (Clandeboye) D Smith (Millicent)

08:30 (1) A McDonald (Kilkenny) P Higgins (Naas) H Smyth (Mourne)

08:40 (1) N Duke (Killiney) A Egan (Royal Curragh) G McGimpsey (Royal Portrush)

08:50 (1) B Loftus (Lahinch) J Joyce (Borris) T Lennon (Carlow)

09:00 (1) P Madigan (Waterford Castle) P Lyons (Cork) T Cleary (Woodstock)

09:10 (1) T McClements (Clandeboye) E Haugh (Castletroy) B Hobson (Malone)

09:20 (1) J Mitchell (Tramore) J O’Brien (Castlemartyr) C Lally (Blainroe)

09:30 (1) P Purdy (Shandon Park) S Graham (Doneraile) D O’Neill (The Links Portmarnock)

09:40 (1) P Sheehan (Ballybunion) A Condren (Greystones) B O’Leary (Greystones)

Rafa Nadal beat Australian Nick Kyrgios in four sets to advance to the third round of Wimbledon.

Men’s top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic is in third round action later, facing Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Simona Halep face former Australian Open champion Viktoria Azarenka.

While 15-year old Coco Gauff will look to extend her fairytale into a second week when she faces Polona Hercog.

Andy Murray made a winning return to SW19, moving into the second round of the men’s doubles with a 3-set victory alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Cork City learned their Europea League qualifying opponents last night.

Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg will visit Turner’s Cross next Thursday in the first qualifying round after their away goals victory over Cardiff Met University last night.

Cork welcome Bohemians to Leeside tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Leaders Dundalk make the trip to Derry City.

Shamrock Rovers entertain Sligo,

Waterford host St. Pat’s.

And the bottom two meet in Belfield with UCD playing Finn Harps.

There’s another eight-race card at Bellewstown this evening with the first off at 5.10.

Twenty-five minutes later a 7-race card gets underway in Wexford.