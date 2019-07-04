Frank Lampard is set to be unveiled as the new Chelsea manager today.

The former Chelsea midfielder was at Stamford Bridge last night to complete the formalities of his return to the club.

His first game in charge will be a pre-season friendly against Bohemians at Dalymount Park next Wednesday before a game against St Pats three days later.

Elsewhere, The European champions will face the reigning world champions in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

The Netherlands beat Sweden 1-0 after extra time in Lyon last night to set up a meeting with the USA

Jackie Groenen scored the only goal of the game in the 99th minute.

Meanwhile, Peru advanced to the final of the Copa America after a 3-0 win over Chile in the second semi final last night.

Peru will face hosts Brazil in the final on Sunday.

Peru are aiming to win their first Copa America since 1975 but they’ve already lost 5-0 to Brazil in this year’s tournament.

Off the pitch, Atletico Madrid have made Joao Felix the third most expensive player of all time.

The 19-year old has joined from Benfica for a reported 126-million euro.

Only Neymar’s and Kylian Mbappé’s moves to P-S-G have been more expensive.

While Felix arrives, Rodri is leaving Atletico for Manchester City who have activated his 70-million euro release clause.

The midfielder will become City’s record signing.

GOLF

Play is underway on day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch where the early lead is 1 under par.

2009 winner Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are among the earlier starters and will tee off after 8.30

This week will be ideal preparation for some players ahead of the Open at Portrush in two weeks’ time

McDowell has fond memories of Lahinch and Portrush as an amateur.

Former champion Padraig Harrington starts his round at 1.10

TENNIS

15 year-old Cori Gauff is into round three at Wimbledon.

The youngest woman to ever reach the main draw, won in straight sets against Magdalena Rybarikova

Serena Williams is in second round action later, facing world number 133 Kaja Juvan.

In the mens’, Eight time champion Roger Federer plays Jay Clarke.

and the standout match sees third seed Rafa Nadal face Nick Kyrgios.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork will face Clare in the Munster Under-20 hurling semi finals after last night’s 1-20 to 16-point win over Limerick.

Meanwhile, fresh off the back of their provincial success at both minor and senior level, Wexford are into the final of the Leinster under-20 Hurling Championship.

Wexford got the better of Offaly by 2-20 to 1-18 to book a place in the final against either Kilkenny or Galway who meet tonight.

And Mayo are through to the Connacht Under-20 Football final following last night’s 1-25 to 1-6 win over Sligo in Castlebar.

The defending champions will face Galway in next Wednesday’s final in Tuam.

Galway beat Roscommon by 17-points to 1-7 in Kiltoom.