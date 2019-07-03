SOCCER

The USA are through to the final of the Women’s World Cup in France.

First half goals from Christen Press and Alex Morgan gave the defending champions a 2-1 win over England in Lyon.

Ellen White was on target for England and also had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR.

Steph Houghton missed a late penalty for Phil Neville’s side who had Millie Bright sent off shortly after.

The US will play the Netherland’s or Sweden in Sunday’s final – the second semi final takes place in Lyon tonight at 8.

GAELIC GAMES

A ban on backpasses to the goalkeeper could be brought into Gaelic Football later this year.

GAA President John Horan has revealed the rule change is set to be on the agenda at Special Congress in October.

Cork have made two changes from the Munster Football Final defeat to Kerry last month for this Saturday’s All-Ireland Round 4 qualifier against Laois.

Thomas Clancy and Kevin O’Driscoll come into the starting 15 in place of Tomas Clancy and Paul Kerrigan.

Last night in the Munster under 20 Football Championship quarter finals, Limerick edged Tipperary by 1-13 to 1-12 while Waterford got the better of Clare on a scoreline of 1-10 to 1-9.

In the Leinster under 20 Football Championship, Dublin beat Longford by 4-21 to 7 points.

Meath saw off Offaly by 1-12 to 12 points.

It finished Wexford 3-10, Louth 16 points

and Laois advanced to the semi finals with a 2-20 to 20 points win over Westmeath after extra time.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic is in second round action at Wimbledon later.

The defending champion takes on world number 111, Denis Kudla.

After her first round win over Venus Williams, 15-year-old Cori Gauff (pr: Goff) has a second round match with Magdalena Rybarikova (pr: Ree-bara-kova)

Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal all progressed to round 2 yesterday.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed Andy Murray will partner Serena Williams in the mixed doubles.

Murray is only competing in the doubles as he continues his recovery from hip surgery.

HORSE RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Bellewstown this evening with the first off at 5.30.