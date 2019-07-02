It’s 8 wins in a row now in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for Dundalk, following their 3-0 defeat of Waterford at Oriel Park.

An own goal by Kenny Browne and strikes by Daniel Kelly and Jamie McGrath have kept the Lilywhites 8 points clear at the top.

Nearest rivals Shamrock Rovers also won, 2-0 away to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Greg Bolger and Sean Kavanagh got the goals for the Hoops.

Elsewhere, Ronan Coughlan scored a hat trick as Sligo Rovers thumped UCD 5-1 at the Showgrounds.

It ended scoreless in the matches involving Bohemians and Derry City at Dalymount Park and Finn Harps and Cork City at Finn Park.

Across the water, Marcus Rashford has signed a new 4 year deal at Manchester United.

The first of the Women’s World Cup semi finals takes place tonight.

England play the USA in Lyon at 8pm.

15 year old Cori Gauff caused a big upset on day one of Wimbledon yesterday, knocking out Venus Williams, 24 years her senior, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Ladies Singles.

Gauff is thrilled to beat one of her idols https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gauff.mp3

Serena Williams takes to centre court today, up against Giulia Gatto Monticone.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber plays Tatjana Maria.

And top seed Ashleigh Barty meets Saisai Zheng.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are also in action in the Men’s Singles.

8 time champion Federer plays Lloyd Harris, with Nadal to face Yuichi Sugita.

Lee Keegan is set to miss Mayo’s All Ireland senior football championship round four qualifier against Galway in Limerick on Sunday with what’s believed to be an ankle injury.

The match will be staged at the Gaelic Grounds after Doctor Hyde Park was deemed not to be ‘capable’ of catering for supporter interest in the tie.

At the Cricket World Cup today, India play Bangladesh at Edgbaston.

Leading apprentice Sean Davis enjoyed a memorable first career treble at mammoth odds of 7,955-1 at Wolverhampton, featuring two big-priced winners for boss Richard Fahey and a winning spare for David Simcock.

The Fahey-trained Primeiro Boy relished the step up to seven furlongs for the first time to win at 33-1 in the opening classified stakes, while stablemate Micronize registered his maiden victory at the 15th attempt, staying on best to score by a neck in the 6f handicap at 25-1.

Davis replaced the ill Jim Crowley on the Simcock-trained Moment Of Hope in the 1m4f novice median auction, who scored for the second time in three starts by a neck at 8-1.

Davis, previously based with Ger Lyons in Ireland, said on Sky Sports Racing: “It’s been a great day and I couldn’t have asked for better. It means a lot to ride my first treble and I have to thank everyone who has supported me.

“They went a really good pace which suited Primeiro Boy, who saw the trip out well, while Micronize had a desperate draw but the drop in trip did the trick.

“Richard [Fahey] always felt he was capable of winning a couple of races once things went right for him.

“I was thankful to get the ride on Moment Of Hope – she’s progressive, tried hard and did it well.”

Irish native Davis leads the Stobart apprentice jockeys’ championship by six winners and heads to Hamilton for six mounts on Tuesday.