Wexford are Leinster senior hurling champions for the first time in 15 years.

Davy Fitzgerald’s men beat Kilkenny by 1-23 to 23 points in front of a crowd of over 51 thousand at Croke Park.

Goalkeeper Mark Fanning scored a crucial penalty late on as the Yellowbellies lifted the Bob O’Keeffe Cup and booked a spot in the All Ireland semi finals.

Fitzgerald feels the Wexford supporters deserve this https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DF.mp3

All Ireland champions Limerick are Munster title holders after a comprehensive 2-26 to 2-14 win over Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

A tally of 1-5 by Peter Casey and a second half goal by Kyle Hayes sent the Shannonsiders on their way.

Midfielder Cian Lynch says Limerick fed off the fans on their home patch https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CL-1.mp3

Laois won the Joe MacDonagh Cup.

They saw off Westmeath by 3-26 to 1-21.

Laois will now face Dublin for a place in the quarter finals. Westmeath will play Cork.

The draw takes place just after 8.30 this morning for round 4 of the All Ireland senior football qualifiers.

Provincial runners up Galway, Meath, Cork and Cavan are in the hat alongside Mayo, Clare, Laois and Tyrone.

Kurt Walker is celebrating after winning gold for Ireland in the bantamweight division at the European Games in Minsk.

The Lisburn boxer beat his opponent from Ukraine to put himself in the spotlight ahead of Tokyo 2020.

And it’s day one of Wimbledon.

Defending men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic plays Philipp Kohlschreiber on centre court.

Kyle Edmund, Kevin Anderson, Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova are also in action.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his maiden senior Irish National Road Race Championship as he saw off the challenge of Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) in the final dash to the line in Derry.

Bennett’s show of power was the final act in a three great days of road and time trial racing promoted by Foyle CC with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Men’s Senior Road Race was run off in dry weather over a reduced distance of seven laps of a challenging 21km circuit decided the destination of the final 2019 Irish National Road Race Championships medals.

After a number of early splits a four-rider move established itself up front with pre-event favourites Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe and Team Ineos’s Eddie Dunbar joined by locally based rider Mark Dowling, Darragh O’Mahony of CC Nogent-sur-Oise.

O’Mahony dropped back as Dowling hung in doggedly with World Tour pros Bennett and Dunbar and this trio dominated proceedings as chase groups formed and reformed behind.

The distance finally its toll on Dowling who dropped back on the final lap as national time trial champion Ryan Mullen (Trek Segafredo) made a bid to close the gap to the leaders.

There was no catching Bennett and Dunbar who were together hitting the final climb to the finish line on Shipquay Street where Bennett unleashed his world class sprint to power up the final drag. The Carrick-on-Suir man finally took a first senior road race title to add to the junior title he won in 2008.