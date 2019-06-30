EUROPEAN GAMES

Kellie Harrington has been withdrawn from the Women’s Light -60kg Final due to injury.

Harrington sustained a hand injury in the semi-final and has been deemed unfit to box.

Now, all attention will be placed on Kurt Walker who is competing for the gold medal in the Men’s Bantam at 11.30 Irish time.

GAELIC GAMES

There’s two provincial hurling deciders down for today.

First up the Munster Final where reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick have home advantage against Tipperary.

Throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds is at 2pm.

While, at 4pm Kilkenny and Wexford will do battle again at Croke Park for the Leinster crown.

The two sides played out a draw in the round robin section of the competition.

=

Before that game, the curtain raiser in Croke Park is the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

Laois take on Westmeath from 1.45pm.

===

Tyrone, Mayo, Clare and Laois booked their place in the Round 4 football qualifiers following victories yesterday.

They’ll face off against the beaten provincial finalists, with the draw to take place on Monday.

There were no upsets in the Liberty Insurance senior camogie championship, though underdogs Waterford, Offaly and Wexford made life difficult for the winners across the three games that were contested.

The sun beamed down on Nowlan Park for a double header and the action in the Suir-side derby between Tipperary and Waterford was no less hot as a brace of goals at the start of each half did the business for the Premier County. They prevailed by 4-11 to 2-14 in the Group two fixture held at the Kilkenny venue.

Having only scored a point in the second half last week in their defeat to Dublin, Tipperary were under the guidance of interim manager Niamh Lillis for this one, following the decision of Bill Ryan to step down during the week due to health reasons. They shot into an early lead thanks to two quick goals. Ereena Fryday batted in the first before Megan Ryan added a second.

For Waterford, Annie Fitzgerald took the initiative and played a key role in bringing the Déise ladies back into it after influential Tipp dual star Orla Dwyer went off injured. The Waterford centre forward was fouled for a penalty after a superb run driving run, with Beth Carton stepping up to finish off the opportunity. Fitzgerald herself goalled on the half time whistle to give Waterford an unlikely 2-6 to 2-5 lead.

The second half began in similar fashion with Fryday finding the net directly from the throw in and then Grace O’Toole quickly following with a fourth green flag. Cait Devane showed both bravery and exquisite skill to assist O’Toole for what seemed like it would be a critical score, despite absorbing a heavy tackle after delaying the deft hand pass in the build-up.

Carton lead the fightback for Waterford, landing six second half points but unlike the first period where they were reeled in, Tipp held out. Cáit Devane had the final say with two of the final three scores to ease them over the line for their first victory.

In Croagh, Limerick were pushed by Wexford, who impressively dusted themselves down after a crushing 43-point loss to Kilkenny last weekend in Group One

The Model county were right in contention the whole way through before falling away in final quarter.

An early Linda Bolger goal set the tone for Wexford and it was clear that there was going to be no repeat of last week’s landslide when the two sides went in at the break tied, 1-6 to 0-9.

Niamh Mulcahy was relentless all afternoon for Declan Nash’s side and ended the game with 14 points in total.

In the final ten minutes Caoimhe Costelloe removed all doubt with an emphatic major to give Limerick their second win, 1-18 to 1-10, setting themselves up with a great chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Meanwhile in the other Group 1 encounter in Nowlan Park Kilkenny made full use of home advantage to notch their third win over a struggling Offaly side.

A somewhat stop-start phase of play early in the game enabled the underdogs to eke their noses in front in the early stages however it was soon clear Kilkenny were only going through the gears as they ran out 2-17 to 2-7 winners.

Two Anne Dalton goals and five Denise Gaule frees allowed the Cats to halt Offaly’s good early momentum. The Faithful County, with Kilkenny hurling legend Richie Power on their sideline as coach, kicked off with a Gráinne Egan goal, aided by the two Brennan sisters, Aisling and Ciara, dominating the middle sector for Offaly.

Upon the resumption Mairéad Teehan did her best to keep the scoreboard ticking for the Faithful but with Gaule in imperious form, both from placed balls but from open play, but there was no stage when Kilkenny seemed to be under any real pressure.

A wonderful Teehan goal caught everyone in the ground napping as she found the net from a 14 yard free. The Offaly attacker went low when Kilkenny players on the line went high to trim the gap on the scoreboard. The game petered out in the heat however with Miriam Walsh adding to her tally, while Offaly suffered further disappointment at the end of a spirited performance as Ciara Brennan and Gráinne Egan were dismissed after picking up two yellow cards each.

CRICKET

Action is continuing at the Cricket World Cup.

Hosts England will be looking to bounce back to their defeat to Australia with a win over India.

It starts at Edgbaston at 10.30am.

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton is starting fourth at today’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Having qualified second,the Mercedes driver was found guilty of blocking Kimi Raikkonen in the first part of qualifying and given a 3-place penalty.

But a penalty for Kevin Magnussen means he moves up a slot.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position.

RACING

Sovereign, sent off at 33-1, landed the biggest race in the Irish Flat calendar, the Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, for miracle man Padraig Beggy, who won the Epsom equivalent in 2017 on 40-1 shot Wings Of Eagles.

Having set a strong pace alongside stablemate Norway, which many believed would have been a ploy for stable first string and favourite Anthony Van Dyck, Sovereign never looked like stopping and eventually ran out a cosy six-length victor to the shock of the Curragh crowd.

He follows in the footsteps of his sire Galileo, who won this race in 2001, with this all-the-way success, racking up just his second victory after nine starts.

BASKETBALL

Ireland women’s team had mixed fortunes in their two pool games yesterday. Knowing nothing less than two wins would see them through to the elite pool and the possibility of qualifying to the Europe Cup, a slow start saw them lose to an excellent Spanish team who were ranked second in the tournament in their first game. The opening minute was back and forth with neither team finding rhythm but a cut to the rim for the Spanish post saw them get on the board. Spain started to capitalise on the size advantage of their posts and looked to isolate them in the paint. At the half-way mark it was 10 – 0 to Spain and any look Ireland had was contested or rushed. The strong wind didn’t help and while Ireland started to get a little more time on their shots, they couldn’t find their range. With just under three minutes to go Ireland got off the mark, Grainne Dwyer got fouled going to the basket and made her free throw. Fiona O’Dwyer hit Irelands only score from play with a nice baseline jumper forty seconds later. It finished 19 – 2 to Spain.

Ireland: Claire Rockall, Grainne Dwyer (1), Fiona O’Dwyer (1), Edel Thornton

A vastly improved performance saw Ireland beat fifth ranked Serbia in their final pool game. Serbia who had come off the wrong side of a 13 – 10 game against Spain were on the back foot from the off as Ireland attacked the rim and were more aggressive on defence. Fiona O’Dwyer scored a lay-up attacking the basket from the left after Grainne Dwyer found her from the deck. Serbia equalised just 40 seconds later but you could see Ireland were playing with more confidence. O’Dwyer hit a nice elbow jumper but again Serbia had an answer. Claire Rockall stepped up and finished off a great spin move in the lane, Dwyer also had a lay-up and with 6.45 to go it was 4 – 2 Ireland. Edel Thornton, in her first tournament representing Ireland in 3×3, found Dwyer with a beautiful lob pass to get another lay up before Serbia got some rhythm offensively and hit three baskets in a row to take their first lead of the game 5 – 6 with 5.07 to go. O’Dwyer was not letting their lead grow as she hit a turn around baseline jumper to even things up. Defence ruled for the next couple of minutes with Serbia scoring twice inside and a Thornton runner ensuing the gap never widened beyond 1. With 3.20 to go a big Thornton 2 saw Ireland regain the lead 9 – 8. Serbia evened it up with another solid post move but with 1.37 on the clock, Dwyer hit Irelands second 2 from beyond the arc to put Ireland 11 -9 up and you felt the upset was on. O’Dwyer had a put back to increase the lead to 3 before a Rockall 2 from the top of the key iced the game with 51 seconds to go. Ireland fouled to send Serbia to the line for a free throw and it finished 14 – 10. Coach Matt Hall “Spain have been the form team in the world this year but we were still very disappointed in our performance against them. As expected though, this group showed exactly what they can do and why they have consistently beaten some big-name teams over the past 6 years with that win over Serbia. It’s a testament to the hard work they have put in to be able to bounce back from game one and do it in a couple of hours.”

Ireland: Claire Rockall (3), Grainne Dwyer (4), Fiona O’Dwyer (4), Edel Thornton (3)

The senior men were drawn in pool B and had games against the second ranked hosts Romania and fifth ranked Spain. Ireland men opened their account in the FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup qualifiers with a loss, going down 13 – 18 to second ranked and hosts Romania. Ireland started well with Taiwo Badmus driving down the lane to get the opening score in the first few seconds, Romania countered immediately and tied it up. With 9.10 left Badmus had a spectacular put back dunk that had the crowd on their feet. Romania however hit their first 2 of the game after a lay-up to take back the lead 2 – 4 with 8.44 to go. Stephen James had a lay-up off an excellent pass from Badmus to cut their lead to 1. Badmus showed just how dangerous he could be getting the next two scores to put Ireland up 5 – 4 with 7.10 to go, however this was the last lead Ireland enjoyed as Romania started to adjust to Ireland’s game and hit some daggers from beyond the arc. A lay-up and a 2 put them back in front before a Ryan Leonard put back and a Badmus steal and finish at the rim tied things up at 7 -7 with 5.50 to go. Romania hit another 2 to give them a lead they never gave up from there. Colin O’Reilly finished off a James steal to get one back and then Leonard saved an offensive board, jumping out over the baseline and finding O’Reilly for another lay-up to keep the difference at one. With 2.40 to go, Irelands sixth foul sent Romania to shoot one after getting the friendly roll to allow them to jump out to a 9 – 12 lead, less than a minute later another and ‘2’ push that lead out to 9 -16. Badmus made one free throw and a turn around jumper with a minute on the clock to cut their lead to 5. Another steal from O’Reilly that he finished brought it to 12 -16 but a converted technical foul and a lay-up from Romania stopped any chance of an upset. Badmus finished off the last Irish play with another spectacular dunk to leave the final score at Ireland 13 – 18 Romania.

Ireland: Colin O’Reilly (3), Stephen James (1), Ryan Leonard (1), Taiwo Badmus (8)

In Ireland’s second game they again came up just short against fifth ranked Spain. In a game that went down to the wire, it finished Ireland 12 – 16 Spain. Ireland again started well with Taiwo Badmus going to work in the paint and getting the roll but Spain showed their game plan, going inside to their very big post players. This would be a recurring theme throughout the game, with Spain having three players over 6’7”. Spain hit the next couple of points and it looked ominous for Ireland but Colin O’Reilly had a lay-up and then a beautiful assist to Ryan Leonard on his backdoor cut to level the score 3 – 3 with 8.10 to go. The next two minutes were all Spain, they scored inside off of a putback and some solid post moves but some heroic defence from Ireland limited it to just 3 points. Spain’s physicality was causing Ireland lots of problems in their attempts to score. With 5.35 left, Badmus scored a really tough basket inside having rebounded his own miss, O’Reilly got to the free throw line and made it to leave the score at the half way mark 5 – 6 Spain. With 4.15 to go Spain hit their first shot from beyond the arc but Badmus replied with his own 2 instantly before stealing the ball, getting fouled and making both free throws to give Ireland their first lead since the opening score 9 – 8. Another strong post move inside saw Spain tie the game before Stephen James hit a 2 to give Ireland the lead back. Spain showed why they are so dangerous with a 2 on the next possession before going back inside to get another score, draw a foul and go 2 up with 1.14 to play. Badmus hit a long jumper to bring it back to 12 -13 Spain with just under a minute to go. Spain went back inside and scored on a pick and roll to give them a 2 point lead. Ireland just couldn’t get that next shot to drop with James and Badmus rimming out and were forced to foul. Spain hit two more free throws and it finished Ireland 12 – 16 Spain.

Ireland: Colin O’Reilly (2), Stephen James (2), Ryan Leonard (1),Taiwo Badmus (7)