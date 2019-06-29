SOCCER

Dundalk hold an eight-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this morning.

A second half Sean Gannon goal was enough to give Vinny Perth’s side a 1-nil win away to second placed Shamrock Rovers.

Michael Barker turned from villain to hero for Bohemians, scoring an injury time winner away to Waterford having earlier turned into his own net.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe’s hat-trick helped Derry City to a convincing 4-1 win away to Cork City.

Kevin Toner’s first half header was enough to give St. Pat’s a 1-nil win away to UCD .

And Finn Harps move off the bottom of the table with a 2-nil win at home to Sligo Rovers.

====

A Megan Rapinoe brace helped the United States set up a Women’s World Cup semi final with England last night.

The holders beat hosts France 2-1 in Paris.

The semi final line-up will be completed by this evening.

First up, Italy face the Netherlands in Valenciennes from 2.

And at 5.30, Germany take on Sweden in Rennes.

EUROPEAN GAMES

Michaela Walsh boxes for gold in Minsk this afternoon.

The Belfast featherweight faces Stanimira Petrova of Bulgaria in their final bout at 2pm, Irish time.

Meanwhile, Chloe and Sam Magee take on Great Britain in the semi finals of the mixed doubles badminton.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo continue to factor without Cillian O’Connor for this evening’s round 3 football qualifier with Armagh.

James Horan has made four changes from the side that beat Down a week ago.

There’s a midlands derby in Portlaoise this evening where Laois face Offaly.

Tyrone make the trip to St. Conleth’s Park in Newbridge to play Kildare from 5.

And at 6, Westmeath entertain Clare in Mullingar.

RACING

It’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby day at The Curragh.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Anthony Van Dyck is set to go off the favourite at 5.20.

That’s just one of an eight-race card there, with the first going to post at 1.45.

It wasn’t a huge surprise to see an O’Brien snare the feature Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh but the fact it was Joseph rather than Aidan getting his name on the roll of honour may have caught a few on the hop.

Iridessa, beaten in the Newmarket and Irish 1,000 Guineas, seemed to have a lot to do on paper to beat race-favourite Pink Dogwood, but Joseph O’Brien’s charge came up trumps over the extended distance.

Ridden by Wayne Lordan, Iridessa deliverd a powerful run in the straight and showed great guts to hold off Magic Wand while Pink Dogwood could only manage third.