6 Irish boxers have a chance of winning a silver medal at the European Games in Minsk today.

Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Grainne Walsh, Regan Buckley, Kurt Walker and Michael Nevin are all in action.

Chloe and Sam Magee meet the Netherlands in a Badminton Mixed Doubles quarter final from 8.40 this morning.

There’s a huge game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title race tonight.

Dundalk bring a 5 point lead over their nearest opponents Shamrock Rovers into the meeting of the teams at Tallaght Stadium.

Kick off is at 8pm.

That’s also the start time for the North West derby involving Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey.

Tonight’s other top tier matches kick off at 7.45.

It’s Cork City versus Derry City at Turner’s Cross,

UCD versus St Patrick’s Athletic at the Belfield Bowl,

And Waterford against Bohemians at the RSC.

The First Division leaders Shelbourne are away to Limerick tonight.

England are into the semi finals of the Women’s World Cup.

Goals by Jill Scott, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze saw them defeat Norway 3-0 in Le Havre.

Phil Neville’s side will now play hosts France or holders the USA in the last four.

They meet in Paris at 8pm.

At the Cricket World Cup today, Sri Lanka and South Africa go head to head at Chester Le Street.

Victor Perez of France leads on 6 under going into round two of the Andalucia Masters in Spain.

Sergio Garcia is among the group one shot back.

Gavin Moynihan is 1 over par, Michael Hoey is 3 over and Paul Dunne is 4 over par.

Seamus Power is 1 over par after round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the US PGA Tour in Detroit.

The lead is held on 9 under by Nate Lashley.

And it’s day two of the Irish Derby Festival at the Curragh.

The feature is the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at 5.25, with Aidan O’Brien’s ‘Pink Dogwood’ and English raider ‘Wild Illusion’ heading the market.

The going is good for the first race on the card at 3.15.