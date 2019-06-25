The Curragh executive have failed to persuade GAA chiefs to move the date and time of the All Ireland senior football championship third round qualifier between Kildare and Tyrone on Saturday.

The match is scheduled for St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge at 5pm, 20 minutes before post time for the Irish Derby at the redeveloped Curragh racecourse.

Both venues are less than five kilometres away from each other.

It appears Dublin will be bidding for 5 All Ireland titles in a row without star forward Diarmuid Connolly.

The St Vincent’s clubman is set to fly out to the USA this week to play for Donegal Boston for the second year running.

Connolly hasn’t donned the sky blue jersey in 16 months.

Dublin clinched a 9th Leinster title on Sunday.

Newcastle United are searching for a new boss after it was announced Rafael Benitez was leaving the club in the coming days.

Magpies owner Mike Ashley and Benitez couldn’t agree terms on a new contract.

Spaniard Benitez spent just over 3 years in charge at St James’ Park.

He kept Newcastle in the Premier League under meagre resources.

Holders the USA are to face hosts France in the quarter finals of the Women’s World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe scored two penalties as the USA edged Spain 2-1 yesterday.

Sweden will face Germany in the last eight.

The Swedes were 1-0 winners over Canada.

In the last 16 this evening, Italy play China at 5pm, with the Netherlands to meet Japan at 8pm.

Senior star Adrian Mullen scored two goals for Kilkenny as the black and amber Under 20’s crushed Laois by 5-21 to 10 points in the Leinster championship at O’Moore Park.

Two Irish boxers can secure at least a bronze medal at the European Games in Minsk today.

Portlaoise’s Michael Nevin faces Serhat Guler of Turkey in the quarter finals of the men’s middleweight division.

Light-flyweight Regan Buckley goes up against Spain’s Martin Molina Salvador.

And the round robin phase of the Cricket World Cup continues today with England playing Australia at Lords this morning.