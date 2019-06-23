GAELIC GAMES

The final two provincial football finals take place today.

At 2 o’clock Cavan and Donegal meet in Clones in the Ulster decider.

Donegal are aiming for back-to-back titles while Cavan will be looking to win the Anglo-Celt-Cup for the first time in 22 years.

Then at 4 o’clock, Dublin and Meath meet in the Leinster Final for the first time in 5 years.

Dublin are aiming for 9 in a row while Meath will be looking to win the Delaney Cup for the 22nd time ever.

Former Meath midfielder Anthony Moyles feels Dublin’s full back line will have a say in how this game goes https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sungaaclip.mp3

******

Elsewhere, the final All-Ireland football round two qualifier match takes place at 2 o’clock this afternoon in O’Connor Park as Offaly entertain Sligo.

******

The TG4 Connacht Ladies Senior football Championship final takes place at 4 o’clock this afternoon between Mayo and Galway at MacHale Park.

The tie is a repeat of last year’s decider where Galway won 17 points to 1-12.

Sarah Rowe starts for Mayo today after her time in Australia playing with Collingwood in the AFL.

Galway have registered their first victory of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, beating Offaly 3-15 to 0-6.

In the other Group 1 tie, Kilkenny defeated Wexford 7-28 to 0-6.

In Group 2, Waterford overcame Dublin 1-11 to 1-5, Cork beat Tipperary 2-20 to 1-8 and Clare were 12 points to 11 victors over Meath.

SOCCER

England take on Cameroon in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup from half-past-4 this afternoon.

Then at 8 o’clock hosts France take on Brazil as they aim to make the quarter finals of the competition.

GOLF

Cork’s James Sugrue has won the Amateur Championship at Portmarnock.

The Irishman defeated Scotland’s Euan Walker, clinching a one-hole win on the final green.

HOCKEY

The Irish men’s hockey team face France in the final of the F-I-H series this evening.

By reaching the final they have secured their place in an Olympic play-off tie that will take place later this year.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Tipperary this afternoon where the first goes to post at five-past-2.

Thurles trainer Andy Slattery was among the winners at Down Royal on Friday evening and he looks to have solid claims of succeeding at a track closer to home with Cityman, who was an eyecatching second at the Curragh last time. He will be one of the leading contenders for the BetVictor Bet 5 Euros Get 30 Euros Offer Handicap at 3.10.

It’s a case of quality over quantity in the Follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter Handicap at 4.15, with seven useful three-year-olds going to post, including Meath handler Ger Lyons’ Basic Law, seeking a fourth win in a row. Aidan O’Brien’s Turnberry Isle stayed on promisingly in third at Limerick last week and will appreciate Sunday’s extra furlong.

Curragh trainer Willie McCreery has his string in excellent nick at present and will be hoping that his Yenillik can build on a solid string of form to get off the mark at the fourth attempt in the Tipperary Maiden at 4.50

Racing gets underway at Tipperary at 2.05pm and the going is currently good-to-yielding.