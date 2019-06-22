RUGBY

The growing English influence on Irish rugby is set to increase.

The Irish Independent claim that Mike Catt is to be appointed Ireland’s new attack coach.

Catt will join Andy Farrell’s new-look coaching staff after the World Cup in Japan.

=====

Ireland will look to finish their World Under-20 Championship campaign with a win this evening.

Noel McNamara’s patched-up side face New Zealand in the seventh-place playoff from 5.

At the same time, hosts Argentina will take on South Africa in the final itself.

GAELIC GAMES

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the venue for this evening’s Munster Senior Football final.

Dara Moynihan will make his Championship debut for Kerry tonight as they look to win an 81st provincial title, and a seventh in a row.

Cork stand between them and the Munster Senior Football Cup, and throw-in is at 7.

====

It’s a bumper day in the Football qualifiers, with seven second round matches down for decision.

Mayo will look to get back on track when they face Down in Newry from 7.

At the same time, Clones plays host to the all-Ulster clash of Monaghan and Armagh.

There’s a 3 o’clock start at a sold-out Corrigan Park where Antrim face Kildare.

Derry play Laois at Owenbeg,

Tyrone make the trip to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park to take on Longford.

Mullingar hosts the meeting of Westmeath and Limerick.

While Leitrim face Clare.

====

It’s a day of hurling finals at Croke Park.

Lancashire and Leitrim meet in the Lory Meagher decider from midday.

At 2, Down take on 2016 winners Meath in the Christy Ring Cup.

And in the Nicky Rackard final from 4, Armagh face Sligo.

SOCCER

Two former winners are in last-16 action at the Women’s World Cup later.

Two-time winners Germany take on Nigeria in Grenoble from half-past-4.

While at 8, 1995 winners Norway play Australia.

RACING

The curtain comes down on this year’s Royal Ascot today.

The Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes is the feature, with Frankie Dettori looking to cap a successful week aboard the John Gosden-trained Emblazoned.

The first of the day is underway at 2.30.

The €100,000 Magners Ulster Derby at 3.25pm takes centre stage on a seven-race card at Down Royal, where the action gets underway at 1.45pm.

Piltown trainer Joseph O’Brien is bidding to win the extended 12 furlong contest for the first time and has three of the 11 declared, King’s Vow, A Wave Of The Sea and outsider Millswyn.

The big race field is headed by the Ger Lyons-trained top-weight Zander and includes a strong overseas challenge.

Archie Watson sends over Newcastle winner Kashagan under David Egan, who partnered Albany Stakes winner Daahyeh at Royal Ascot on Thursday, while Ralph Beckett runs dual winner Future Investment with Gary Carroll booked to ride.

Jim Bolger has won the Ulster Derby four times in the last five years and his sole representative is Halimi, the mount of Rory Cleary.

The supporting €40,000 Weatherbys Irish EBF Ulster Oaks (4.05) is headed by the Michael Mulvany-trained Latoyah Of North also ridden by Gary Carroll with stablemate Stormy Tale, a winner at Roscommon last time, partnered by Ben Coen. The in-form Nathan Cross is a notable rider booking for Cj Cregg seeking a hat-trick of wins this month for Stamullen trainer John McConnell.

The going at Down Royal is yielding, yielding to soft in places.

Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead continued their fine run of form at Down Royal on Friday evening but looked fortunate to do so, with Havingagoodtime benefiting from the departure of Make My Heart Fly and Jack Kennedy, who were leading at the second last.

Both Kennedy and his mount walked away from the fall, but the Kerryman was stood down for the rest of the card.