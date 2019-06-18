SOCCER

The interim boss of the FAI, Noel Mooney, has said he’s ‘ashamed’ at what has happened with Irish football in recent months.

Mooney, who is on a six month secondment from UEFA, says the Association had gone stale under previous CEO John Delaney.

Dundalk will learn their opponents for the first qualifying round of the Champions League this lunchtime.

Linfield are potential opponents for the Lilywhites.

Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic are in the draw for the first round of the Europa League.

Hosts France beat Nigeria 1-0 at the Women’s World Cup last night and have booked their place in the last 16 as Group A winners.

Norway defeated South Korea 2-1 to also progress.

Germany topped Group B with a 4-0 dismissal of South Africa, while a draw between Spain and China saw both countries progress to the knockout stage.

In Group C today, Italy, who have already qualified, face Brazil, with Jamaica to meet Australia.

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given could be in line for a backroom role if Frank Lampard becomes the new Chelsea manager.

Given has worked under Lampard at Derby County.

Club legend Lampard is expected to replace Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile striker Marcus Rashford is set to sign a new contract at Manchester United.

The 21 year old has scored 45 goals in 170 appearances for the Red Devils.

HORSE RACING

It’s day one of Royal Ascot.

The action begins at 2.30 and there are 3 Group 1 races; the Queen Anne Stakes, the King’s Stand Stakes and the St James’ Palace Stakes.

Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien is the odds on favourite to be crowned top trainer.

There is also a meeting here at Sligo, beginning at 5.40.

The €20,000 Bet With Tote For Convenience Rated Race (7.40) over ten furlongs is the feature event with four runners going to post.

The highest rated of the quartet is the Dermot Weld-trained Third World who looks the one to beat in the hands of promising 7lb claimer Andrew Slattery whose father and namesake Andy is represented with the lightly-raced Hereja.

Recent Cork handicap winner Ideal Pal turns out again quickly just four days after winning over a shorter journey while Scotts Honor completes the field for John Oxx and could well give the favourite most to do under Ronan Whelan.

Earlier on the card, Killenaule trainer Andy Slattery is doubly represented in the Play The Superfecta Median Auction Race (6.10). His son teams up with Sunset Nova, placed in his last two starts and fitted with blinkers for the first time, while his nephew Ben Coen is booked aboard Check My Pulse, third in a Listowel handicap on his previous outing.

The ten-runner €15,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap (6.40) is headed by the Pat Martin-trained Aspen Belle bidding to supplement her recent Cork win under Killian Leonard while the maximum field of 14 for the Tote Supporting Irish Racing Handicap (7.10) is head by Takeachancejimmy, successful at Navan on his penultimate start.

The going at Sligo is good to yielding.

RUGBY

Ireland’s Under 20s lost late on to England in their World Championship fifth place play off in Argentina.

Ireland went down by 30 points to 23 and will now take on New Zealand in the seventh / eighth place play off on Saturday.

CRICKET

And England play Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford today.

Action gets underway at 10.30.

TENNIS

Britain’s top player Kyle Edmund, along with Dan Evans and Jay Clarke, are in first round action today at the Fever-Tree Championships.