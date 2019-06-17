Gary Woodland is the US Open champion.

The 35 year old American held off more fancied rivals to win golf’s third major of the year at Pebble Beach.

Woodland finished on 13 under par after a final round 69.

He birdied the last hole to beat world number one Brooks Koepka by 3 shots.

Woodland only knew he had the trophy secured when the final putt dropped https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Woodland.mp3

Rory McIlroy finished in the top 10 on 5 under par.

Graeme McDowell ended up on 3 under and Shane Lowry finished on 1 under.

Roscommon are the Connacht senior football champions.

Anthony Cunningham’s side beat Galway by 1-13 to 12 points in Salthill.

Conor Cox scored 5 points for the primrose and blue and Diarmuid Murtagh fired home the only goal as Galway were limited to just two points in the second half.

Former Galway hurling boss Cunningham has now won provincial titles in both codes https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AC.mp3

Clare are out of the senior hurling championship.

The Banner got the better of Cork by 2-23 to 2-18 in their Munster round robin game in Ennis, but were eliminated on points difference.

The Munster Final will be between Tipperary and Limerick, who will meet again in a fortnight.

Seamus Callanan’s goal helped Tipperary to a 1-22 to 21 points win over the Shannonsiders.

In soccer, Maurizio Sarri has left Chelsea to join Juventus on a 3 year deal.

Sarri guided Chelsea to third in the Premier League and the Europa League title last season.

The Pensioners may now turn to club legend Frank Lampard.

Meanwhile, French midfielder Paul Pogba has said that this summer may be the time to leave Manchester United for a ‘new challenge elsewhere’.

At the women’s World Cup today, hosts France play Nigeria and Norway meet South Korea in Group A.

In Group B, Spain play China and it’s Germany versus South Africa.

The cars driven by two Irish drivers contesting the world’s most famous motor race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, each completed more than 4500 kilometres between the start on Saturday afternoon and yesterday’s finish.

Corkman Matt Griffin finished eighth in class at the wheel of the Clearwater Racing Ferrari 488 GTE, while current Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Charlie Eastwood from Belfast shared the TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage to twelfth place.

At home, Anthony Culleton from Laois was the outright winner of the Midland Autocross at Scramogue, Co Roscommon, the third round of the Five Star Catering National Championship, with Matt Shinnors and Christopher Snow Jnr winning the main saloon classes.

Kilbeggan hosts the calm before the Royal Ascot storm this evening, with a seven-race card National Hunt card featuring plenty of competitive action.

There could potentially be clues for Ballybrit with the Galway Races Galway Plate Trial Handicap Chase going to post at 8.30. Templemore trainer John Ryan’s ten-time winner Draycott Place will be bidding to back up his recent Ballinrobe success but will be tested by the Denise O’Shea-trained Supreme Vinnie.

Earlier on the card in the Add Kilbegganraces On Snapchat Novice Hurdle at 6.30, Henry de Bromhead looks to have a strong chance of continuing his fine run of form with Judgement Day. Gigginstown’s charge will be ridden by Rachael Blackmrore, who returned from a spell on the sidelines on Saturday at Downpatrick.

A small but select field have been declared for the Carmel Fay Memorial Novice Chase at 8.00, but it looks to be a head-to-head between Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott as they saddle Brahma Bull and Ravenhill.

Racing gets underway at Kilbeggan at 6.00pm and the going is currently good.

Aidan O’Brien is attacking the opening day of Royal Ascot in numbers, with the Ballydoyle handler setting an 11-strong team in place for Tuesday’s card.

The final fields for day one of the prestigious Royal meeting were released on Sunday, with O’Brien saddling the favourite for the opening Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes in the shape of Le Brevido.

The legendary trainer is also responsible for the market leader in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes with impressive Curragh maiden winner Arizona, though he has strong back-up in the same race with Royal Lytham, Fort Myers and King Of Athens.

The Rosegreen, County Tipperary team are doubly-represented in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes with smart three-year-olds Sergei Prokofiev and Fairyland, while O’Brien runs three in the St James’s Palace Stakes, spearheaded by Epsom Derby sixth Circus Maximus. The Irish Rover and Van Beethoven need to improve on all known form to get involved.

Ryan Moore gets the leg up on impressive winner at last year’s Royal meeting Magic Wand in the concluding Wolferton Stakes, while Aidan’s sons Joseph and Donancha will team up with Irish Derby hero Latrobe in the same race.