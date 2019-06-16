GOLF

American Gary Woodland will bring a 1 shot lead into the final round of the US Open at Pebble Beach.

He shot a 69 last night to move to 11 under par.

England’s Justin Rose is next on 10 under.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is 7 under, while Rory McIlroy is in sixth place on 6 under par.

Graeme McDowell is in the top 10 on 4 under, with Shane Lowry 1 over par.

GAELIC GAMES

Galway are out of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship after their 3-19 to 24 points defeat to Dublin.

Wexford and Kilkenny drew 21 points to 1-18 and will now meet again in the Leinster Final.

The Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship saw Kilkenny turn around their National League Final reverse at the hands of Galway, by 1-13 to 0-14.

Also in Group 1 Limerick got the better of Offaly by 2-16 to 2-12.

In Group 2, All-Ireland champions Cork cruised to a 3-19 to 0-9 triumph over Clare while Dublin registered a 1-16 to 0-12 triumph over Meath.

Waterford versus Tipperary was abandoned due to a serious injury to a Tipperary player with four minutes remaining.

The final round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship takes place this afternoon.

At two o’clock Tipperary welcome the All-Ireland Champions Limerick to Semple Stadium.

Tipp are in fantastic form this year with three wins from three.

Limerick manager John Kiely recognises the level of opposition his side will face https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/John-Kiely-1.mp3

At the same time, Clare and Cork meet in Cusack Park. Both sides still can go through but Clare would need a win and for Limerick to avoid defeat to Tipperary while Cork would progress with a draw.

Noel Dunden of The Tipperary Star previews https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/NDUNDEN.mp3

******

The first provincial decider of the summer takes place today as Galway and Roscommon meet in the Connacht Senior Football Championship final.

It’s the fourth year in a row the two sides have met in the final.

Galway are hoping to retain the Nestor Cup while Roscommon will be looking to claim the title for the 25th time.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is at four o’clock.

Ollie Turner of Galway Bay FM previews https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/OTURNER.mp3

The Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship got off to a pulsating start, with Kilkenny turning around their National League Final reverse at the hands of Galway by 1-13 to 0-14 at Kenny Park.

A fortunate 35th minute goal by Miriam Walsh proved the difference between the sides and though Galway were left licking their wounds at the final whistle, they are sure to have a big say in affairs before the season is over.

Team captain Sarah Dervan was inspirational for the Tribeswomen, while Carrie Dolan shot nine points but Kilkenny, runners-up in the last two Championships after being victorious in 2016, were in no mood to yield.

Ann Downey’s crew got off to a quick start thanks to points from the magnificent Anne Dalton and Walsh, and still held that advantage at the end of the opening quarter, but Galway had the better of proceedings from there to the interval.

Two points from Dolan, and one from Noreen Coen, with Dalton offering the sole reply, left the sides level at 0-6 apiece at the change of ends.

Niamh Kilkenny continued the trend for Cathal Murray’s troops after the resumption with a point and not even Walsh’s goal, which must go down as a goalkeeping error by Sarah Healy, could halt the momentum, points from Dolan and Coen restoring parity despite playing into the wind.

With midfield duo Dalton and Denise Gaule exerting a greater influence however, the visitors edged three points clear, Gaule slotting a brace and the elusive Michelle Quilty also on target. A Dolan pair brought it back to one but Gaule (free) and Dalton were on target in response with time running out.

There was late drama when Galway were awarded a free just outside the 20m line and Healy ventured up to take it. Her powerful rising shot cleared the crossbar by inches however and Kilkenny had prevailed.

Elsewhere in Group 1, Limerick got the better of Offaly in a belter at the Gaelic Grounds by 2-16 to 2-12.

The Shannonsiders had local legend Ciarán Carey, father of star defender Sarah operating in an advisory role, while Offaly are coached by ex-Kilkenny star Richie Power and it was Power who would have been happier at the break, with the Faithful women leading 1-7 to 0-8 thanks to Christine Cleary’s fourth minute goal.

The hosts trailed by a goal approaching the final quarter but that was nullified by a sensational solo goal from Rebecca Delee.

Arlene Watkins responded in kind at the other end but Mike Wall’s side failed to score again, while Declan Nash’s troops hit 1-4, Niamh Mulcahy bringing the teams level with three points to bring her tally to 11, before Delee grabbed her second goal and a point to put the tie to bed.

In Group 2, All-Ireland champions Cork cruised to a 3-19 to 0-9 triumph over Clare in Sixmilebridge. The Bannerwomen were well in the game at half time, trailing by just 1-6 to 0-5 after Katrina Mackey’s 19th minute goal.

It was one-way traffic after the resumption though, Ger O’Connell’s charges having no answer to the scoring power of Paudie Murray’s team, with Mackey and Linda Collins adding goals and Cork recording 10 individual scorers.

Dubin were pushed all the way to the wire before registering a 1-16 to 0-12 triumph over Meath at Parnells that slightly flattered Frank Browne’s girls.

Ray Gavin will be delighted that his crew were so competitive, recovering from the concession of second minute Kerrie Finnegan goal to lead approaching half-time thanks to four points from Jane Dolan, only for a brace of Sinéad Wylde scores to make it 1-5 to 0-7 at the break.

Wylde and the returning Siobhán Kehoe gave the Dubs the upper hand but scores from Dolan and Kristina Troy brought Meath back to within a goal of their rivals. Dublin slotted the last four points however to remove any doubt.

The last game between Waterford and Tipperary at The Ragg was abandoned due to a serious injury to a Tipperary player with four minutes of normal time remaining and the Déise girls leading by 1-15 to 0-14.

Beth Carton was in scintillating form for Waterford shooting eight points, while Orla Hickey claimed the goal. Orla O’Dwyer had five points for Tipperary but all thoughts are with the injured player.

SOCCER

At the Women’s World Cup Sweden take on Thailand from two o’clock in their Group F encounter while at five o’clock defending champions USA face Chile.

HOCKEY

The Irish women’s hockey team take on Korea at Banbridge this afternoon in the final of the F-I-H series.

By reaching the final the girls in green have secured an Olympic play-off tie.

Tip-off at Banbridge is at half-past-three.

CRICKET

India take on Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup this morning with action underway from half-past-ten.

RACING

The €26,000 Lengthen The Odds With BetVictor Handicap (2.40) is the highlight on an eight-race Flat programme in Gowran Park today where the action starts at 1.35pm.

The field of 11 is headed by the David Marnane-trained Freescape and includes four contenders who have all won on their previous start. Tony The Gent recorded a course win for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane last month and drops down to 7f here while the Denis Hogan-trained Make A Challenge scored over this journey at Fairyhouse last month. Dermot Weld’s Wentwood also prevailed on his last outing at Cork over further while the long-absent Ice Cold In Alex, successful at Limerick 311 days ago, represents Curragh trainer Ken Condon.

Racing opens with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (1.15) with seven juveniles lining up including three trained by Aidan O’Brien. Curragh third Mythologic is the mount of O’Brien’s son Donnacha over stablemates’ Delta Down and Kells who both make their respective debuts.

The going at Gowran is good.

Jumping action takes place north of the border in Downpatrick today where the first of seven races starts at 1.45pm.

The €25,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle (2.55) has attracted a field of nine headed by Rain In Spain trained in Straffan by Charles O’Brien. The field also includes the Shay Slevin-trained In A Pinch who is seeking her fourth consecutive victory and Put The Kettle On who reverts to hurdles after winning over fences for Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead at Kilbeggan last month.

Later on the card, the Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle (3.25) has a field of nine going to post including two representatives from the powerful Gordon Elliott Cullentra House stable. Davy Russell teams up with Rakhine State, a winner at Perth last time, while Jack Kennedy is jocked up aboard stablemate Skeaping, successful at Clonmel on his penultimate start. Also declared is facile Ballinrobe winner Zoffalee, receiving weight all round under Rachael Blackmore and cannot be ruled out for Athboy-based trainer Andrew McNamara.

The going at Downpatrick is good.

Maxine O’Sullivan is best known for riding point winners but made the long journey from Cork to Downpatrick to ride Jakoby to victory in the concluding Down Time Ladies Bumper for Noel Meade on Saturday.

O’Sullivan was good and patient aboard the winner, producing her challenge early in the stright before going on to win easy.

Basil’s Boy produced a career best to open his account in the Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle at Downpatrick for Laois handler Liam Cusack and Denis O’Regan.

Basil’s Boy, who was returned a 20-1 shot, took over to lead at the bottom of the hill and fought on gamely to notch his first ever win.