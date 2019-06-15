GOLF

Rory McIlroy is right in contention at the halfway stage of the US Open.

The County Down star shot a 2 under par second round of 69 at Pebble Beach.

That leaves him in a tie for fourth place on 5 under par.

The lead is held on 9 under by American Gary Woodland, who in turn is 2 shots clear of Justin Rose.

Graeme McDowell is 3 under par, while Shane Lowry just made the cut on 2 over.

World number one Brooks Koepka is 4 under par, with Tiger Woods even par.

SOCCER

Danny Mandroiu’s second half wonderstrike preserved Bohemians 2-year unbeaten record against Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers last night.

Bohs were 2-1 winners at Dalymount Park to further dent the Hoops SSE Airtricity Premier Division title hopes.

St. Pat’s picked up a first win in four games with a 1-nil victory over bottom side Finn Harps.

Sligo and Cork played out a 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds.

Shelbourne are 4-points clear at the top of the First Division after Ciaran Kilduff’s brace gave them a 2-1 win at home to Drogheda.

Second place Longford were undone by two late goals last night, going down 3-2 away to Bray.

======

The Republic of Ireland under-21s are looking to end the Toulon Tournament on a high.

Stephen Kenny’s side face Mexico in the third place playoff – a side with whom they played out a scoreless draw last week in the group phase.

Kick off is at 12.30.

====

England sealed their place in the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup last night, with a game to spare, with a 1-nil win over Argentina.

GAELIC GAMES

Four Leinster sides will battle for three routes of progress to the next stage of this year’s All Ireland Hurling Championship this evening.

Wexford currently occupy third spot ahead of the visit of Kilkenny to Innovate Wexford Park.

Eoin Murphy retuns between the posts to make his first appearance for the Cats.

Dublin need to beat Galway at Parnell Park to reach the Leinster final – anything less is likely to signal the end of the summer for Matty Kenny’s side.

====

It’s a huge day for Offaly, who are looking to maintain their status in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Joachim Kelly’s side need to beat Kerry at Austin Stack Park if they’re to prevent a drop to the Christy Ring Cup.

Laois will look to end the group stage with a 100 per cent record when they face Westmeath at O’Moore Park.

HOCKEY

Both the Ireland men’s and women’s side face a signifcant afternoon as they continue on their potential roads to the Tokyo Olympics.

Victory for the women’s side over the Czech Republic in Banbridge will secure an Olympic qualifier spot in the autumn.

The men’s side begin their quest to play at second consecutive Olympic Games when they face Scotland in Le Touquet.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Limerick this afternoon with the first off at 2.20.

Ten minutes later a seven-race card gets underway at Downpatrick.

Jack Davison has enjoyed a fine start to his training career and was on the mark at Fairyhouse last evening when Black Magic Woman landed the Tote Supporting Irish Racing Since 1930 Race under Gary Halpin.

Davison, who has Fresnel to look forward to at Royal Ascot, is from Dunboyne, County Meath, and is a graduate of the Godolphin Flying Start programme.

Legendary trainer John Oxx was among the winners at Fairyhouse last evening when She’s My Dream made most of the running to land the Tote-sponsored handicap under Ross Coakley.

The win completed a double for Coakley, also successful aboard the Tracey Collins-trained Independent Missy in the maiden.

It was not the greatest surprise that the first of the feature races of the night at Cork on Friday went for export, as the John Quinn-trained 11-4 favourite El Astronaute dominated the Listed Matchbook Straight Midsummer Sprint Stakes from start to finish.

Leading from the off under Jason Hart, the son of Approve showed some blistering speed which had most of his rivals on the stretch from halfway, and in the end he held on quite comfortably by three-parts-of-a-length from the consistent Smash Williams. It was the gelding’s 11th career success.