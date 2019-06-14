England’s Justin Rose leads the US Open after round 1 at Pebble Beach.

He’s 6 under par, a shot ahead of Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele Louis Oosthuizen and Aaron Wise.

Rory McIlroy heads the Irish challenge on 3 under par.

Graeme McDowell is 2 under and Shane Lowry is 4 over par.

World number one Brooks Koepka (PRON: Kepka) is 2 under par, with Tiger Woods 1 under.

McIlroy is happy with his position https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rd1rory.mp3

London Irish claim Diageo refused to engage with them in discussions over the signing of Paddy Jackson.

The drinks company cancelled its sponsorship with the Premiership side after nearly 30-years as they feel Jackson’s signing is not consistent with the brand’s values.

The 27-year old was found not guilty of rape at a trial in Belfast last year.

London Irish say they offered to meet with Diageo chiefs in Dublin last month, but Diageo never responded to the offer.

China kept alive their hopes of a last-16 place at the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 victory over South Africa last night.

England can take a huge step towards the knockout phase tonight with a win over Argentina.

The other game in Group D sees Japan face Scotland.

Meanwhile, Italy can move to the top of Group C with a win over Jamaica.

Shamrock Rovers head to Dalymount Park in search of a first win over their old rivals Bohemians in more than two years tonight.

A win for Stephen Bradley’s side would move them to within two points of SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Dundalk.

Elsewhere tonight, bottom side Finn Harps go to St. Pat’s, while Sligo Rovers entertain Cork City.

And there’s an eight-race card at Fairyhouse this evening where the first is off at 5.10.

There’s also eight races to be decided at Cork, with the first going to post at 5.20.