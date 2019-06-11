The Republic of Ireland are top of their European Championship qualifying group at the halfway stage after a 2-0 win over Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium last night.

A 27th minute own goal by Joseph Chipolina and an injury time header from Robbie Brady landed the Boys In Green the spoils in Group D.

It wasn’t the best performance by Mick McCarthy’s men, although David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson did impress.

The manager remains satisfied ahead of the next game against Switzerland in Dublin in September

Skipper Seamus Coleman says there's work to be done, despite the win

Denmark beat Georgia 5-1 in the other Group D game.

Tonight, Northern Ireland are away to Belarus in Group C, knowing a win will keep them top of the table going into the summer.

Kick off in Minsk is at 7.45.

The other match in that Group sees Germany at home to Estonia.

In the pick of the other qualifiers, Belgium host Scotland and Wales have made the trip to Hungary.

At the Women’s World Cup later, New Zealand play the Netherlands, it’s Chile versus Sweden and the USA against Thailand.

Tyrone defender Tiernan McCann could escape with a one match ban for tangling with Donegal’s Stephen McMenamin in Saturday’s Ulster senior football championship semi final.

The Central Competitions Control Committee of the GAA will meet later today to examine the incident.

McCann pulled at McMenamin’s mouth and his boot connected with the head of his opponent.

The Irish women’s hockey team play Singapore at the World Series Finals in Banbridge today, hoping for the third straight win that would secure them a semi-final berth.

At the Cricket World Cup today, Bangladesh play Sri Lanka.

And the Connacht National is today’s feature race at Roscommon, where the first on the card goes to post at 5.40.

A typically competitive field will fight it out for their share of the €30,000 on offer for the thetote.com Connacht National Handicap Chase at 8.10.

Kaiser Black, winner of the race last year, has gone on to prove himself something out of the ordinary by landing a Grade 3 Novice Chase back in March and, if there is to be a potential improver in the field this time around, Shark Hanlon will be hoping his Rewritetherules is the one.

An impressive winner of two starts this season, Rewritetherules is tackling handicap company for the first time and gets into the race off just 10st 5lb, with amateur jockey Tom Hamilton taking off a further 5lb with his claim.

The bigger outfits are well represented, too, with JP McManus, who last won the race in 2012 with Ainama, running four, and Gigginstown House Stud, successful in 2011 with Campbonnais, double-handed.

It’s something of a rarity to find two former Triumph Hurdle winners facing off over fences – and even rarer for the scene to be at Roscommon on a summer’s evening in June – but Farclas and Ivanovich Gorbatov are set to go head to head in the two-mile novice chase on Roscommon’s red-letter jumps card.

The two horses have contrasting recent profiles with Farclas, trained by Gordon Elliott and owned by Gigginstown House Stud, boasting a record of two from two over fences, whereas Ivanovich Gorbatov was less than convincing on his chasing debut at Ballinrobe two weeks ago.

Racing at Roscommon begins at 5.40 and the ground is good on the hurdles and chase track.

Gigginstown House Stud, who shocked the racing world last month when announcing plans to wind down what has become one of the sport’s most successful operations over the next few years, look set to be represented for just the second time at Royal Ascot courtesy of Mengli Khan.

Gigginstown’s only previous runner at the royal meeting came when Midnight Oil finished tenth in the 2013 Ascot Stakes and Mengli Khan, a Grade 1 winner over hurdles, is heading towards the same 2m4f contest on the opening day of the meeting on Tuesday week.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, Mengli Khan had a busy first season over fences during the winter and spring, finishing third in the JLT Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham and filling the same position in the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree. He was last seen over fences, again in Grade 1 company, when fourth at Fairyhouse in April.

Elliott, who has twice sent out the winner of the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot with Commissioned in 2016 and Pallasator a year ago, may also field as many as three runners in the Ascot Stakes, while popular stayer Pallasator is again on the Queen Alexandra trail.

“Pallasator is going back for the Queen Alexandra and we have a few possibles for the Ascot Stakes,” said the trainer, who has enjoyed plenty of big-race success for Gigginstown over jumps.

He added: “We’re looking at running Mengli Khan, Batts Rock and Lethal Steps in the Ascot Stakes.”