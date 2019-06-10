Rory McIlroy shot a final round 61 to win the Canadian Open by 7 shots on 22 under par.

Shane Lowry ended in a tie for second place, with Graeme McDowell qualifying for the Open Championship at Portrush by finishing in the top 10.

McIlroy feels he has gained momentum going into this week’s US Open at Pebble Beach https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RORY-3.mp3

A first senior title came the way of Castle’s Peter McKeever as he picked up a hard-fought win at Portumna golf club in the Connacht Stroke Play Championship, sponsored by the Murray Timber Group.

With a closing one-under par round, the 24 year-old financial trader from Dublin played rock-steady golf to close out the championship by a single stroke from Eanna Griffin from Waterford.

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has confirmed he is stepping down from his role.

It’s after the Premier County’s loss to Down in round 1 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

Kearns https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Liam_Kearns.mp3

All Ireland senior hurling champions Limerick are back on track after defeating Clare by 1-28 to 13 points in the Munster round robin at the Gaelic Grounds.

Galway edged Kilkenny by a point in the Leinster round robin, prevailing by 3-20 to 2-22 at Nowlan Park.

All Ireland senior football champions Dublin will take on Meath in the Leinster Final.

The Dubs beat Kildare by 26 points to 11 at Croke Park, as Meath saw off Laois by 3-13 to 11 points.

Cavan have qualified for their first Ulster final in 18 years after their 23 points to 18 win over Armagh in their semi final replay in Clones.

There were wins in the football qualifiers for Monaghan, Down, Longford and Westmeath, with the draw for the second round to take place this morning.

Meanwhile, the former Mayo footballer Padraig Carney has sadly died at the age of 91.

Nicknamed ‘The Flying Doctor’, Carney played in the county’s All Ireland Final wins of 1950 and 1951.

The Republic of Ireland will look to make in 3 wins from 4 in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers by beating Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

Kick off is at 7.45.

The other game in the Group today sees Denmark play Georgia.

Portugal won the UEFA Nations League by defeating the Netherlands 1-0.

Rafael Nadal has won a 12th French Open tennis crown.

The Spaniard beat Dominic Thiem in 4 sets in Paris.

Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel paid the price for incurring a 5 second penalty.

Twenty year old Alex Denning continued his highly successful first season in car racing by taking victory in two of the three Dennings Cars Fiesta ST races at Mondello Park, but had to settle for eighth place in the final race after a last lap spin while battling for fourth position.

The Rathfarnham driver dominated the first two races, finishing two seconds clear of his nearest challenger each time, with double class champion Dave Maguire and Erik Holstein taking the two runner-up positions. Veteran Michael Cullen eventually won an action packed race three when he took the lead from relative newcomer Ross Barnes at three quarter distance, with Barnes finally taking third place after he couldn’t hold off Holstein, who was recovering from a spin.

Limerick’s Paul O’Connell scored another double in the Finnstown Castle Boss Formula Libre races, with Sam Mansfield and Joe Courtney taking second and third each time.

Defending Hillclimb and Sprint champion Rob Dwane continued his unbeaten run this year by winning both days of the Clare weekend at Feakle, with Gary Egan and Billy White completing the leaderboard on each of the two days.

And racing at Roscommon today begins at 5.25.