GOLF

Rory McIlroy is one of three players tied for the lead going into the final round of golf’s Canadian Open.

He’s level at 13-under-par with Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar.





Ireland’s Shane Lowry is a shot behind them.

It’s the last event before next week’s US Open.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s a must win fixture for Galway as they head to Nowlan Park at 2 o’clock this afternoon to take on Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Tribesmen have a win and a draw from their first two days out in the round robin system while the Cats have two wins.

Galway are without star forward and former hurler of the year Joe Canning as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Manager Micheál Donoghue says while he is a major loss he believes in the players he has to choose from https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/galhurl.mp3

In the Munster Senior Hurling Championship meanwhile All-Ireland champions Limerick know there is no margin for error as they welcome Clare to the Gaelic Grounds from 4 o’clock.

There’s one change to the Limerick side that enjoyed a 20 pint win over Waterford with Diarmaid Byrnes coming back into the team at wing back in a straight swap with Dan Morrissey.

Clare have made one change from the side that suffered defeat to Tipperary last week as Conor Cleary comes into defence for David Fitzgerald.

A defeat today for Limerick would see the defence of their All-Ireland come to an early end.

******

There’s a double header at Croke Park this afternoon as the semi-finals of the Leinster Senior Football Championship take place.

At 2 o’clock Meath face Laois.

It’s the first time the two counties have met in the championship for 7 years.

Laois were last Leinster Champions in 2003 while Meath were provincial kings back in 2010.

At 4 o’clock then Dublin and Kildare battle it out for a place in the decider.

******

Donegal await the winner of Cavan and Armagh’s Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final replay.

The sides couldn’t be separated after extra-time last week and they meet in Clones at 4 o’clock.

The curtain-raiser to that is the round 1 qualifier clash of Monaghan and Fermanagh that takes place from 1.45 this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Down and Tipperary meet in Pairc Esler at o’clock while Carlow host Longford and Westmeath entertain Waterford with both of those games throwing-in at 3 o’clock.

TENNIS

Defending champion Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem meet in the men’s singles French Open final this afternoon.

It’s a repeat of last years decider in Paris.

The so-called ‘King of Clay’ Nadal is going for his 12th Roland Garros title while 25 year old Thiem is bidding for his maiden slam title.

Action gets underway on centre court at 2 o’clock.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland U-21s take on Bahrain at the Toulon Tournament this afternoon.

A win for Stephen Kenny’s side would see them advance to the semi-finals.

Kick off in their group C encounter is at 2 o’clock.

RACING

Tango will dance at Royal Ascot according to Donnacha O’Brien who steered the 1-6 favourite to success in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Navan on Saturday. Fresh from a fine second at the Curragh on her debut, Tango was all the rage to make it second time lucky at Navan and she duly obliged by two and a half lengths from But You Said. The Aidan O’Brien-trained filly was cut to 14-1 by Paddy Power for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Letterkenny rider Oisin Orr continues to make the most of his opportunities for legendary trainer Dermot Weld as the pair teamed up to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race at Navan on Saturday with Tinandali. The 4-5 favourite made every yard of the running and stormed to an 11-length victory over Invasion Day with Goddess back in third.

Summerhill trainer Sheila Lavery was among the winners at Navan on Sunday thanks to Magnetic North who won the Racing Again At Navan July 13th Handicap. Ridden by Robbie Colgan, Magnetic North made every yard of the running and battled bravely to a half-length success over hot favourite Onlyhuman. Lavery and Colgan will team up with Lady Kaya in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot later this month.

Joey Sheridan is a name you will be hearing a lot more about. The 17-year-old from Hollyford in County Tipperary celebrated his third winner and lost his 10-pound claim thanks to Kerosin who sneaked up the rail to land the www.navanracecourse.ie Handicap over two miles at Navan on Saturday. The 4-1 shot, trained by Denis Hogan, beat favourite Shakespear’sgalley by three-quarters-of-a-length.