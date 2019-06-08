SOCCER

A Shane Duffy header five-minutes from time rescued a 1-1 draw for the Republic of Ireland away to Denmark last night.

The point means Ireland stay top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group D, and unbeaten from their first 3-games with Gibraltar visiting Dublin on Monday.





Alan Judge provided the delivery for Duffy’s goal last night, but the midfielder required surgery after the game on a broken wrist.

Eden Hazard is officially joining Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants confirmed the capture of the Belgian from Chelsea last night.

Hazard still has to pass a medical, but is scheduled to be unveiled as a Real player on Thursday.

Hosts France opened the Women’s World Cup last night with a 4-nil win over Korea.

Former winners Norway face Nigeria today.

While in Group B, Germany take on China and Spain face South Africa.

GAELIC GAMES

Two sides who’ve won a combined nine of the last 12 Ulster Football titles meet in the semi finals this evening.

Kingspan Breffni hosts the clash of Tyrone and Donegal with a 5pm throw-in.

There are also four qualifiers to be decided across the day, starting with the meeting of Offaly and London and Bord na Móna O’Connor Park.

Leitrim take on Wicklow, Wexford face Derry, and Louth go up against Antrim.

Waterford will look to stem the bleeding this evening after what’s been a poor Munster Hurling Championship campaign.

After heavy defeats Limerick and Tipperary as well as the narrow defeat to Clare, Paraic Fanning’s side face Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

Laois can all-but secure their place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final this afternoon with a win over Kerry at Austin Stack Park.

Second plays third in Dunloy with Antrim facing Westmeath.

TENNIS

Amelie Mauresmo says French Open organisers reached rock-bottom in re-arranging the men’s semi final meeting of Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem.

Rain in Paris saw the match suspended with Team leading 3-1 in the third set, and they’ll resume at 11am, playing to a conclusion before the women’s final.

That women’s final will see eighth seed Ashleigh Barty battle the 19-year old Czech, Marketa Vondrousova.

GOLF

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are joint best of the Irish on 8-under par at the midway point of the RBC Canadian Open.

Rory McIlroy’s second round 66 was bookended by a pair of bogeys, and he’s 7-under.

Brandt Snedeker shot a course record 60, but he’s still a shot behind joint leaders Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar who head the field on 12-under par.

HOCKEY

The Ireland women’s team will take their first step to what they hope will be Olympic qualification this afternoon.

Banbridge hosts the F-I-H Series Finals, with the World Cup finalists facing Malaysia from 3pm.

RUGBY

Ireland will look to follow up their opening day win over England this afternoon.

Noel McNamara’s side take on Australia in Santa Fe in Pool B of the Under-20 World Championship.