Shane Lowry made an excellent start on day one of the Canadian Open, carding a 6 under par round of 64 in Ontario to trail leader Keegan Bradley by a shot.

Graeme McDowell is also going well, standing on 5 under par.

Rory McIlroy is 3 under par, Seamus Power is even par and Padraig Harrington is 1 over.







The Republic of Ireland will attempt to make it 3 wins from 3 when they play Denmark in a Euro 2020 Group D qualifier in Copenhagen this evening.

7.45 is the kick off time at the Parken Stadium.

Mick McCarthy could play the same team that lined out against Georgia in Dublin.

Here’s the manager on stopping Denmark’s Cristian Eriksen https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/830roi.mp3

Georgia play Gibraltar in the other Group D game today.



Last night, the Netherlands booked their place in the UEFA Nations League Final.

The Dutch beat England 3-1 after extra time and will now meet Portugal.



The 8th Women’s World Cup kicks off in France today.

The host nation play South Korea in the opening game at the Parc des Princes tonight.



Munster are set to appoint Stephen Larkham at their backs coach.

The former Australian number 10 is believed to be on the verge of working under Johann Van Graan.

Graham Rowntree was named forwards coach earlier this week.



It’s semi finals day at the French Open in Paris.

Great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal meet in the last 4 of the men’s singles, with Novak Djokovic to play Dominic Thiem.

In the ladies singles, Britain’s Johanna Konta takes on Marketa Vondrousova, with Amanda Anisimova versus Ashleigh Barty.

Pakistan play Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup in Bristol today.

The €63,000 TRM Equine Nutrition Ballyogan Stakes (7.10) is the feature event on a seven-race card at the Curragh this evening where the opening contest is due off at 5.30pm.

Kildare trainer Willie McCreery won this Group 3 contest when staged at Leopardstown six years ago with his brilliant filly Fiesolana who went on to win the Group 1 Matron Stakes the following year and he’s represented again with Cork winner Lethal Promise.

The 12-runner race over six furlongs also includes two British raiders – Queen Jo Jo from the Kevin Ryan stable and Dan’s Dream trained by ex England striker Mick Channon who sent over Divine to land it in 2016 under Ronan Whelan.

The €47,000 Listed TRI Equestrian Silver Flash Stakes (7.40) has attracted seven runners including Riven Light, the highest rated runner among the septet trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Colin Keane.

Later on the card, the €50,000 TRM’s ‘Stride’ Junefest Handicap (8.15) has 12 declared headed by the John and Sue Magnier-owned Empire Line from the Fozzy Stack yard in Golden. The same trainer has also elected to run the hat-trick-seeking Woody Creek while Ger Lyons will fancy his chances too with My Laureate who romped home over the same five-furlong trip at Navan resulting in a 15lbs hike by the handicapper.

The going at the Curragh is yielding on the straight course and good to yielding on the round course.

Jumping action takes place at Clonmel on Friday where the first of their seven races is scheduled for 5.45pm.

The €15,000 Appleman’s Beginners Chase (7.50) is the richest race on the card and has a field of 15 going to post headed by Joseph O’Brien’s Eviscerating owned by Gigginstown whose colours are also carried aboard Generalisation from the Waterford stables of Henry de Bromhead.

Doninga trainer Mags Mullins and her son Danny team up again in the Clonmel Show Sunday 7th July Handicap Chase (8.25) over two miles when Perfect Leader turns out again bidding to supplement his Wexford win registered last month over the same.

The going at Clonmel is good, good to yielding in places.