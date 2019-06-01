SOCCER

Dundalk have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

A hat-trick from John Mountney secured a 4-nil win at home to Sligo Rovers, ending Sligo’s unbeaten run of 7-games in the process.





Bohemians have ended a run of five-games without a win with a 5-3 victory at home to Finn Harps.

The visitors ended that game with ten-men following the sending off of Caolan McAleer.

And there was high drama at Richmond Park where a Simon Madden goal 70-seconds beyond the allotted injury time rescued a 1-1 draw for St. Pat’s against Cork City.

====

Shelbourne are 2-points clear at the top of the First Division courtesy of a 1-nil win at home to Longford.

Drogheda are up to second following a 2-1 win at Wexford.

Fourth-placed Cabinteely were held to a scoreless draw at Galway.

Bray fell to a 1-nil defeat at Cobh

While Athlone and Limerick drew one-apiece.

======

Harry Kane has trained with the Tottenham squad ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League final in Madrid.

The striker could face Liverpool having not played since early April due to an ankle ligament injury.

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino trained for Liverpool this evening having missed their last three Premier League games of the season.

Days after winning the Europa League, it’s reported Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has told the club he wants to leave this summer.

He’s been widely linked with the vacant job at Italian champions Juventus.

Sarri’s only been in charge of Chelsea for one season – but his future’s been the subject of much speculation for months.

Victory over Arsenal won them the Europa League – and they also qualified for the Champions League.

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick manager John Kiely has made a pair of changes for Sunday’s Munster Hurling Championship meeting with Waterford.

Paddy O’Loughlin starts at wing-back for Diarmuid Byrnes, while William O’Donoghue comes into midfield for Darragh O’Donovan

Darragh Fives, Maurice Shanahan and Mikey Kearney come into the Waterford starting fifteen for that game at Walsh Park.

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has avoided tinkering too much with his side for Sunday’s clash with Clare.

There’s just one change from the side that started their 18-point demolition of Waterford, with Niall O’Meara replacing Dan McCormack.

Tipp have won both their matches so far, scoring a combined 4-58 in the process.

GOLF

England’s Justin Rose has shot up the leaderboard at the halfway point of golf’s Memorial Tournament.

A second round 63 leaves him 6-under-par, along with compatriot Danny Willett – three shots off a group of three leaders which includes Ryder Cup winner Martin Kaymer.

BOXING

British boxing fans packed out New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden last night – as Anthony Joshua weighed in for his first title defence outside the UK.

The WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion came in 21 pounds lighter than challenger Andy Ruiz Junior.

On the undercard, Callum Smith defends his WBA super-middleweight title against Hassam N’dam – and Ireland’s Katie Taylor attempts to unify the lightweight division against WBC holder Delfine Persoon.

RACING

British flat racing’s crown jewel takes place later as the 240th Derby runs at Epsom.

The Aidan O’Brien trained Sir Dragonet is the early favourite from the 15 horse field.

The €50,000 Royal County Handicap (2.45) is the feature event on a seven-race card at Navan on Saturday where the first race is pencilled in for the earlier time of 12.35pm.

In-form Ger Lyons won this valuable handicap with Unsinkable in 2015 and the Dunsany trainer is represented with Cork maiden winner Nickajack Cave under stable jockey Colin Keane.

The six-runner field is headed by Dermot Weld’s dual winner Zuenoon ridden by leading apprentice Ben Coen. Aidan O’Brien is represented with Turnberry Isle, winner of a Naas maiden last November. Jim Bolger’s Operatic Export has also been declared along with the progressive recent Killarney winner Pennsylvania Avenue from the Gordon Elliott yard and light-weight Pearlman trained by Michael Halford.

Piltown trainer Joseph O’Brien holds a strong hand in the opening Lynn Lodge Stud EBF Maiden (12.35) with two of the seven runners declared, headed by recent Naas runner-up Air Force Jet. He is joined by stablemate Alligator Alley who also shaped well on his debut at the Curragh when fourth of 17 behind Sunday Sovereign. O’Brien’ father Aidan has declared Southern Hills, dropping down in class after finishing last of five on his debut behind impressive winner Siskin trainer by Ger Lyons in the Marble Hill, and may well give the pair most to do.

The going at Navan is good.

Tramore host a seven-race jumping fixture on Saturday with the first there due off at 1.15pm.

Local trainer Henry de Bromhead has four runners on the card including Ourauldman in the Knockenduff Stud Handicap Hurdle (3.00). Successful last time out at Clonmel on a similar surface, he faces eight rivals under Davy Russell.

The Kilbarry Stud-sponsored mares bumper at 4.40pm has five newcomers in the field of 13 including de Bromhead’s Golden Apples, owned by the No Strangers Syndicate, and Savina, a daughter of Milan trained by Willie Mullins who won this race 12 months ago with Dramalarma Lucy.

The going at Tramore is good with watering taking place beforehand.

Joseph O’Brien continued his remarkable form at Down Royal with Shakespear’sgalley landing the Executive Marquees Handicap under Shane Crosse.

In the colours of Charles Fipke, Shakespear’sgalley held the late challenge of Walking On Glass to win with a bit to spare at the line.

Kerry’s Michael O’Callaghan has made a good start to the season with his two-year-olds and Isabeau looks another speedy sort for the Kildare handler to look forward to after she made most of the running to win on debut at Down Royal.

Sent off a 9-2 chance and fitted with blinkers for her first start, Isabeau showed a professional attitude and won the opening fillies’ maiden a shade snug.