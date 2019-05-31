Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will finalise their preparations today for tomorrow’s Champions League Final in Madrid.

It will be Liverpool’s 10th European Cup Final appearance, and Tottenham’s first.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has to decide whether to play the fit again Harry Kane in attack.





Last year’s beaten finalists Liverpool are looking to overcome the disappointment of narrowly missing out on winning the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte is back in management.

The former Chelsea boss has been given the Inter Milan job, penning a 3 year contract at the San Siro.

Dundalk will go three points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division if they overcome Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park this evening.

Cork City make the trip to Inchicore to take on St Patrick’s Athletic.

And it’s Bohemians versus Finn Harps at Dalymount Park.

All of those games kick off at 7.45.

It’s first against second in the First Division, as Shelbourne go head to head with Longford Town.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won both the English 1000 and 2000 Guineas already this season, and he holds strong claims in the next Classic, the Oaks, with ‘Pink Dogwood’ today.

4.30 is the post time at Epsom.

There are also horse racing meetings here at Tramore and Down Royal.

Shake The Bucket, one of the most likeable horses in training, recorded the 15th win of his career at Limerick today – 16 including points – when landing the Tote-sponsored handicap chase for the Madden family.

Trained by Boots and ridden by his son Slippers Madden, Shake The Bucket scored by three lengths on what was his first start over fences since November.

The 12-year-old, who is family-owned, has won over €100,000 in prize-money throughout his career.

Eric McNamara is always feared at his local Limerick racecourse and the Rathkeale-based handler was on the mark this evening when Celtic Dancer put all known form behind him to win the Play The Tote Superfecta Handicap Hurdle.

Ridden by the trainer’s son Conor, Celtic Dancer put in a good round of jumping and was returned a 14-1 winner. He’d never filled the frame prior to this evening’s breakthrough win.

Rory McIlroy is already 10 shots off the pace ahead of round 2 of the Memorial Tournament on the US PGA Tour in Ohio.

American Ryan Moore is out in front on 7 under.

McIlroy took two double bogeys in his opening round.

Tiger Woods is 2 under.

The Connacht minor football championship sees another two games today.

Sligo face Mayo at Markievicz Park and it’s Roscommon up against Leitrim at Doctor Hyde Park.

Both matches throw in at 7.30.

And the Cricket World Cup continues today with the meeting of West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.