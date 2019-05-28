SOCCER

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino won’t be drawn on whether Harry Kane will start the Champions League final.

The Spurs captain insists he’s fit and ready to face their Premier League rivals Liverpool in Madrid on Saturday.





Pochettino though says he has faith in his whole squad https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MP.mp3



Holders Derry needed extra time to secure their place in the last four of the EA Sports Cup last night.

David Parkhose was the hero for the Candystripes. He found the back of the net twice as they came from behind against Finn Harps.

Dundalk meanwhile enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 win over UCD.

Bohemians will join them in the last four after a 2-nil win over Cork City.

Waterford complete the semi-final line up after they beat Bray Wanderers 1-nil.



RUGBY

Rob Kearney has committed his immediate future to Leinster.

The full-back has agreed a 9-month contract extension with the Blues.

His current deal is set to expire after the World Cup later this year.

There had been recent speculation that he was on his way to France but the 33 year-old says he has known for some time he wanted to stay in Ireland https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RK.mp3



TENNIS

The French Open continues today with women’s top seed Naomi Osaka taking to the court at lunchtime.

The US and Australian Open champion faces the world number 90, Anna Karolína Schmiedlová.

Third seed Simona Halep is out an hour later – she faces in the form Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic.

Serena Williams survived a scare yesterday, going a set down to Viatlia Diatchenko, before winning the next two to advance to the second round.



RACING

It’s day two of the May Festival at Ballinrobe, where a seven race card gets underway at half-past-five.

The going is good.



Galway trainer Norman Lee will be hoping to make the short journey to the course a valuable one with his stable star Sole Pretender tackling the €50,000 McHale Mayo Handicap Hurdle (6.30).

Lone Wolf, Crossed My Mind, Getaway Katie Mai and Roxboro Road make up a strong JP McManus-owned challenge in the race.

Peter Fahey’s top-rated Peregrine Run will be bidding for his 12th career success in the McHale Mayo National (8.00), the other €50,000 prize at Ballinrobe.

The nine-year-old was dropped 1lb for narrowly holding on to win by a nose in a Grade 3 over 2m4f at Killarney last time and comes into the race in good form.

You don’t often see a Classic winner running over jumps but Wicklow Brave, winner of the 2016 Irish St Leger and 2017 Punchestown Champion Hurdle, makes his debut over fences in the 2m1f beginners’ chase (7.30).