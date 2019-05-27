SOCCER

Man City’s chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak claims the club have given ‘clear answers’ to UEFA over its financial fair play investigation of the Premier League champions.

He told the club’s in-house media City TV he respects regulatory bodies and that they have responded ‘professionally’.





There is potential for City to be banned from the Champions League if found guilty.

The Championship play-off final takes place in Wembley Stadium this afternoon as Derby County and Aston Villa battle it out for a place in the Premier League next season.

Former team-mates Villa manager John Terry and Rams boss Frank Lampard meet on the line in what’s known as the most lucrative game in footballl.

Kick-off in London is at three o’clock.

GAA

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald was sent to the stands as his side played out a 16 point draw against Galway in their Leinster Senior Hurling clash in Pearse Stadium yesterday.

The Tribesmen lead by six points at half time but Wexford sent seven over without response after the break.

Both sides had goal chances towards the end of the game but these didn’t materialise.

The result means Wexford have two draws from two in the round robin system.

Fitzgerald was particularly unhappy over an off the ball incident and was sent off for a verbal altercation with a sideline official https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/monhurl-1.mp3

Elsewhere, extra-time couldn’t separate them in O’Connor Park yesterday as Kildare and Longford’s Senior Football Championship quarter-final finished up on a scoreline of Kildare 1:21 Longford 3:15.

They’ll meet again in Tullamore next Sunday, with Dublin awaiting the winners in the semi-finals.

Laois meanwhile booked their place in the last four against Meath after they overcame Westmeath by two points.

In Ulster then Tyrone and Donegal will meet in a provincial semi-final after Declan Bonner’s side beat Fermanagh by 15 points to 9.

Patrick McBrearty scored five points on his return from injury to inter-county football.

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton extended his lead at the top of F1’s Drivers Championship yesterday with a win at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The victory ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Valterri Bottas is his fourth in six races and afterwards he dedicated it to Niki Lauda.

The Monaghan-Cavan combination of Sam Moffett and James Fulton led from start to finish yesterday to take a clear win in the Hotel Kilmore Cavan Stages Rally, finishing the nine stages 44 seconds ahead of former National champions Declan and Brian Boyle.

Two more Fiestas in the hands of Desi Henry and Joe McGonigle took third and fourth places, with Forestry experts Cathan McCourt/Barry McNulty next up despite being in an unfamiliar car as they switched from their regular Fiesta to an Impreza.

Group N Production class winners Aidan Wray/Kieran McGrath took eighth position overall in their Lancer Evo, with David Kelly and Ryan Moore winning the two Junior classes.

Matthew Nicholl kept his unbeaten record this year by adding two more Ginetta Junior race wins at Kirkistown to his tally, making it four victories from four starts. Christopher Grimes and Sean McGovern scored a second and a third place each.

TENNIS

Roger Federer marked his return to the French Open yesterday with a straight sets victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam winner hadn’t played on the clay of Roland Garros for four years and put in an impressive 6-2 6-4 6-4 performance.

The 37-year-old will play German Oscar Otte, who’s ranked 145th in the world, in the second round.

RACING

There’s seven races in Ballinrobe this evening with the first going to post at a-quarter-to-six.

The Monroes John Monroe Memorial Mares Handicap Hurdle (6.45) is worth €18,450 to the winner and the field of 11 is headed by the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Dixie Lee under Denis O’Regan.

Gordon Elliott supporters have two light-weights to consider here with Smiling Eliza and Arctic Sofia both declared while Ireland’s champion rider Paul Townend has been booked by Champion Hurdle-winning trainer Gavin Cromwell for the consistent Ejayteekay.

Ten runners are declared for the Sheridan Electric Hurdle (6.15) including recent Cork winner Foveros, owned by Luke McMahon and representing Willie Mullins under Paul Townend, and Fairyhouse runner-up Morosini from the Jessica Harrington yard. Elliott also has two runners in the line up here with Davy Russell booked aboard recent Downpatrick winner Coolongolook and Sean Flanagan teaming up aboard stablemate Authorizo, both runners owned by Gigginstown.

The going at Ballinrobe is good.

It was a Sunday to savour for young Killenaule rider Andrew Slattery who won the last two races at the Curragh at odds of 13-2 and 50-1.

Slattery, who is the son of trainer Andy, teamed up with Dermot Weld to land the Boodles Handicap on Dalton Highway, but a bigger shock was to follow half-an-hour later as he guided rank outsider Telepathy to glory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden for trainer Tommy Shaw.