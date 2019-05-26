GAELIC GAMES

Galway and Wexford both have one win each ahead of their Leinster senior hurling championship round robin match at Pearse Stadium today.

Throw in is at 4pm.





—-

In the Leinster senior football championship, there’s a quarter final double header at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Westmeath play Laois at 2pm,

And then Longford meet Kildare at 4pm.

—-

In the last 8 of the Ulster senior football championship, Fermanagh play Donegal at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

That game begins at 2pm.

—-

Roscommon shocked Mayo in their Connacht senior football championship semi final last night, winning by a point.

It ended Roscommon 2-12 Mayo 17 points in Castlebar.

—-

Fintan Cregg kicked the winning score in injury time as Anthony Cunningham’s side prevailed.

It’s Roscommon’s first Championship win in Mayo in 33 years.

The primrose and blue, including Conor Cox of Kerry, will now face Galway in the decider.

—-

All Ireland senior football champions Dublin beat Louth by 5-21 to 10 points in Portlaoise to qualify for the last 4 of the Leinster Championship.

====

RUGBY

Leinster have won the Pro 14 title for the second year in a row.

They beat Glasgow Warriors by 18 points to 15 at Celtic Park yesterday.

Cian Healy and Garry Ringrose scored the all important tries.

====

SOCCER

In soccer, Valencia beat Barcelona by 2 goals to 1 to win the Copa del Rey Final.

====

FORMULA 1

Lewis Hamilton is on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver will be joined on the front row of the grid by Valtteri Bottas.

====

RACING

And there is racing today at the Curragh.

The 1000 Guineas is the feature at 4.25.

Michael Halford sent out his second winner in as many days when Karasi came home strongest to land the New Curragh Handicap, the final race on Guineas day.

Ridden by Ronan Whelan, Karasi kept Ferretti at bay to win by just under a length.

Insignia Of Rank ran out a taking winner of the FBD Hotels & Resorts Handicap at the Curragh for Fethard trainer Joe Murphy and Gary Carroll.

Fitted with the first-time blinkers, Insignia Of Rank moved through the gears powerfully to run out an easy two-length winner.