SOCCER

A late Sean Hoare goal kept Dundalk top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table last night.

Vinny Perth’s side were 1-nil winners at home to St. Pat’s.





Shamrock Rovers are second on goal difference alone after last night’s 2-nil win at home to Cork City.

Romeo Parkes scored twice to give Sligo Rovers a 2-1 win away to ten-man Bohemians.

Ciaron Harkin scored a hat-trick for Derry City, who are now just a point off Bohs following their 4-nil victory over Finn Harps.

And UCD are off the bottom of the table despite their 1-nil loss away to Waterford.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton and Rob Kearney both return to the Leinster starting fifteen for this evening’s Pro 14 final.

Leo Cullen’s side will look to retain their title when they face Glasgow Warriors at Celtic Park.

Glasgow themselves are unchanged, and kick-off is at 6.30.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin’s ‘drive for five’ begins tonight.

The All Ireland Champions are in Portlaoise for a Leinster football quarter final with Louth.

That throws in at 7, and is the second part of a double bill at O’Moore Park.

The first part sees Meath take on Carlow, and that one throws in at 5.

====

Mayo are looking to reach a first Connacht Football final since 2015 this evening.

Captain Diarmuid O’Connor is restored to their half-forward line for their provincial semi final with Roscommon.

Throw-in at MacHale Park is at 7.

====

Colm Cavanagh is back in the Tyrone midfield for their Ulster football quarter final with Antrim at the Athletic Grounds where there’s a 6pm start.

=======

Westmeath are seeking a third successive win in hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon.

Michael Ryan’s side face Kerry in Mullingar.

GOLF

Paul Dunne is four-shots off the lead heading into day 3 of the Made in Denmark.

The Greystones golfer tees off from 4-under par today, and plays alongside the Swede, Alexander Bjork.

Austria’s Matthias Schwab heads the field on 8-under par.

RACING

The Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas (3.35) takes centre stage at the Curragh today with a field of 14 lining up for the first Irish Classic of the season. Aidan O’Brien runs five in the one mile contest headed by his Newmarket 2000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia who is set to clash with last season’s champion European juvenile Too Darn Hot trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori, one of four British-trained challengers.

Mohawk, Old Glory, Van Beethoven and Globe Theatre join Magna Grecia on the Ballydoyle team while the William Haggas-trained Skardu, third behind Magna Grecia in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, is also among the declarations along with the Charlie Hills-trained Phoenix Of Spain, narrowly defeated by Magna Grecia in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes last season. He makes his seasonal debut in the hands of Jamie Spencer.

The in-form Dermot Weld is represented by the unbeaten dual winner Shelir under Chris Hayes while Athassi House Stud trainer Paddy Twomey will be hoping his Decrypt, a facile winner at Cork last month, can play a prominent role at the business end.

Aidan and Donnacha O’Brien won’t be the only father and son duo to team up in the feature event as Athlone-based Tom Cleary will leg up his son Rory aboard Hillwalker as the aptly named Dream Big Syndicate that own the son of Foxwedge look to turn their initial €3,000 investment into Curragh Classic success.

The Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes (4.10) includes two challengers from the William Haggas yard with James Doyle booked aboard One Master, the joint highest-rated runner among the seven declared along with Aidan O’Brien’s sole challenger I Can Fly.

The Group 2 Weatherbys Ireland Greenland Stakes (3.00) over six furlongs has attracted nine runners headed by the Ger Lyons-trained Ardhoomey. Sole British raider Mr Lupton represents Richard Fahey who won this race with Utmost Respect in 2009, while 2017 winner Gordon Lord Byron is also declared for Nenagh trainer Tom Hogan under Chris Hayes.

The first of seven races gets underway at 1.50pm and the going at the Curragh is good to firm, good in places.

Robbie Power was seen at his best on Friday evening at Downpatrick as the Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider was tactically brilliant aboard Jessica Harrington’s Thegoaheadman in winning the Tote Supporting Downpatrick Racecourse Handicap Hurdle.

The Rainbow Gems Syndicate-owned five-year-old stuck to the task well once hitting the front and looks to have a future over fences in time.

Ger Lyons completed a quick Juddmonte double at the Curragh on the eve of the Irish 2,000 Guineas which was highlighted by Siskin, who confirmed himself a classy colt in making light work of the opposition in the Marble Hill Stakes.

Always travelling well, Siskin moved through the gears in stylish fashion under Colin Keane before stretching over two lengths clear in the finish.

Teenage rider Andy Slattery enjoyed a memorable afternoon at the Curragh, winning the €100,000 TRM Excellence In Equine Nutrition Handicap for Dermot Weld.

On just his first ride for the trainer, Slattery showed great patience aboard Jassaar, who is being aimed at Royal Ascot, Weld revealed afterwards.