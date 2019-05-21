Formula One legend Niki Lauda has sadly died at the age of 70.

The Austrian underwent a lung transplant 9 months ago.

He passed away peacefully on Monday, according to his family.





Lauda won 3 World Drivers’ Championships, in 1975, 1977 and 1984.

He narrowly escaped death when his car burst into flames at the 1976 German Grand Prix, suffering third degree burns to his head and face.

Lauda was the only man to ever win the World title with the Ferrari and McLaren teams.

In recent years he was the non executive chairman of the Mercedes team.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is set to be fit for the Champions League Final against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1st.

Kane sustained an ankle ligament injury against Manchester City last month.

Dundalk remain top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following a 2-1 win over Bohemians at Oriel Park.

Pat Hoban scored the winner with a 94th minute penalty.

Bohemians took the lead through Danny Grant, but they were then reduced to ten men when Ryan Graydon was sent off.

Dundalk got back into the game with a Georgie Kelly goal before Hoban broke Bohs’ hearts.

Shamrock Rovers remain level on points with Dundalk at the summit after they beat Finn Harps 3-0 in Ballybofey.

Ronan Finn, Dylan Watts and Aaron Greene were on the mark.

Cork City won 1-0 away to UCD.

Cian Bargary’s goal was enough to send the Leesiders sixth in the table.

In the First Division, Bray Wanderers defeated Galway United 2-1 at the Carlisle Grounds.

Tonight in the Premier Division, it’s St Patrick’s Athletic up against Derry City.

7.45 is the kick off time at Richmond Park.

Meanwhile, Bolton Wanderers teenager Luca Connell has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

Kevin Martin is no longer in charge of the Offaly senior hurlers.

The Faithful County have lost their opening two games in the Joe McDonagh Cup to Laois and Westmeath after being relegated from Division 1 of the Allianz League.

Joachim Kelly has been appointed interim manager.

Sean O’Brien could have played his last game for Leinster.

The Carlow back row, who is on his way to London Irish, is battling a hip injury ahead of Saturday’s PRO 14 Final against Glasgow Warriors at Celtic Park (PRON: Sell-tic).

Ireland’s cricketers face Afghanistan in an one day international in Stormont today.

And there is racing today at Sligo.

The first of 8 races on the card begins at 5pm.

Southern France, runner-up to Stradivarius in the Yorkshire Cup on Friday and an 8-1 chance for the Gold Cup, could drop in distance and run instead in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

Aidan O’Brien said: “We haven’t yet made a plan for Southern France but it’s quite possible we might aim for the Hardwicke rather than the Gold Cup. He ran a very good race at York and showed more pace then we thought he had.”

O’Brien, who said Western Australia would head for the Queen’s Vase, has not lost faith in Capri despite his defeat at Leopardstown when he started favourite for the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes.

“He’s now five and it’s taking more time to get him right. We’ll continue to train him for the Gold Cup which has always been the plan.”

The trainer reported Magna Grecia was on course for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas on Saturday when he will attempt to become the fifth O’Brien colt to complete the Newmarket-Curragh Guineas double, following Rock Of Gibraltar (2002), Henrythenavigator (2008), Gleneagles (2015) and Churchill (2017).

“Magna Grecia is in good form and all has gone well with him since Newmarket. We’ll probably run a few others in the race as well,” he said.

Dermot Weld confirmed he would be represented in the Curragh Classic by the Aga Khan-owned Shelir, winner of both his starts and successful in the Listed Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh early this month.

He said: “Shelir came out of the Tetrarch Stakes well. He’s a smart colt and deserves to take his chance.”

Newmarket 1,000 Guineas winner Hermosa, Happen and Just Wonderful will represent Ballydoyle for the Irish 1,000 Guineas on Sunday.

O’Brien said: “Fleeting might also be on our team, although we might keep her for the Investec Oaks, while Fairyland is still a possible runner, although we might revert to sprinting with her.”

O’Brien said Magical, winner of the Alleged Stakes and the Mooresbridge Stakes on her two starts this year, would revert to Group 1 company in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday.