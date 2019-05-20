American Brooks Koepka has won the US PGA Championship for the second year in a row.

A final round 74 in New York was enough for an 8 under par total and a 2 shot win over Dustin Johnson.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both finished tied for 8th place on 1 over par at the Bethpage Black course.





Flogas Irish Amateur Open

At County Sligo Golf Club

Par 284

275 J Newton (England), 66, 66, 69, 74

280 C Purcell (Portmarnock), 70, 69, 69, 72

281 C Strickland (England), 67, 69, 72, 73; A Edwards-Hill (England), 67, 69, 71, 74

284 R Mullarney (Galway), 62, 72, 72, 78

285 K Kouwenaar (Netherlands), 67, 69, 74, 75

286 J Wilson (Scotland), 73, 67, 73, 73; J McMahon (England), 72, 65, 76, 73; O Huggins (England), 71, 70, 74, 71; M Hammer (Germany), 71, 64, 74, 77; H Foley (Royal Dublin), 70, 73, 73, 70; B Dietzel (Germany), 70, 70, 79, 67; R Moran (Castle), 68, 68, 75, 75; E Walker (Scotland), 66, 72, 74, 74

287 D Langley (England), 74, 68, 71, 74; A Herrmann (Germany), 70, 71, 75, 71

288 M Power (Kilkenny), 73, 75, 68, 72; L Sanges (Wales), 72, 68, 75, 73; A McCormack (Castletroy), 71, 71, 72, 74; J Bolton (England), 67, 70, 77, 74

289 A Marshall (Lisburn), 74, 71, 74, 70; M Hirmer (Germany), 73, 67, 73, 76; H Byers (England), 71, 70, 76, 72; M Boucher (Carton House), 71, 70, 73, 75; J Johnston (Scotland), 69, 72, 72, 76; G Cullen (The Links Portmarnock), 69, 70, 74, 76

290 J Biggs (England), 77, 69, 73, 71; P McKeever (Castle), 73, 69, 77, 71; J Cass (England), 71, 73, 73, 73; P Coughlan (Castleknock), 71, 72, 74, 73; R Brazill (Naas), 71, 69, 75, 75; K Egan (Carton House), 70, 66, 73, 81; B Firth (England), 69, 71, 75, 75; J Burnage (England), 69, 70, 77, 74; K Cantley (Scotland), 68, 72, 74, 76; J Hull (England), 67, 73, 78, 72

291 J Walsh (Castle), 74, 71, 74, 72; M Naysmith (Scotland), 71, 72, 76, 72; E Murphy (Dundalk), 71, 68, 72, 80; M Lamb (England), 70, 74, 72, 75; J Sugrue (Mallow), 70, 73, 75, 73; R Cannon (Balbriggan), 70, 71, 76, 74; L O’Neill (Connemara), 67, 78, 73, 73

292 M Scowsill (England), 73, 72, 72, 75; T Vahlenkamp (Germany), 73, 69, 76, 74; M Roberts (Wales), 71, 68, 72, 81

293 R Foley (Switzerland), 74, 68, 76, 75; E Mcintosh (Scotland), 73, 71, 75, 74; M Kennedy (Royal Dublin), 70, 71, 77, 75; L Moolman (South Africa), 69, 71, 77, 76; J Wright (Scotland), 69, 69, 75, 80

294 H Goddard (England), 72, 75, 72, 75

295 C Knipes (England), 74, 70, 72, 79

297 M Deasy (Lee Valley), 72, 74, 73, 78; B Chamberlain (Wales), 69, 70, 77, 81

299 T McLarnon (Massereene), 67, 75, 77, 80

All Ireland and League hurling champions Limerick have been beaten.

On their first appearance of the championship, the Shannonsiders went down by 1-26 to 1-19 to Cork in their Munster senior round robin game at the Gaelic Grounds.

A fantastic defensive performance and a vital second half goal by Patrick Horgan made the difference for Cork.

So the Leesiders have recovered from their opening day defeat to Tipperary.

Defender Eoin Cadogan knew how important it was to turn up https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cadogan.mp3

Tipperary made it 2 wins from 2.

The Premier county beat Waterford by 2-30 to 18 points at Semple Stadium.

Conor Gleeson was sent off in the first half for Waterford and Tipperary took full advantage of the extra man.

Jason Forde and Seamus Callanan found the net for the Premier county in the second half.

In Leinster, Sean Moran’s free in stoppage time earned Dublin a draw against Wexford in their round robin encounter at Parnell Park.

It ended Dublin 1-22 Wexford 2-19.

The Dubs have 1 point on the board after two games and their manager Mattie Kenny knows what needs to be done https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kenny-5.mp3

Kilkenny defeated Carlow by 3-22 to 1-14 at Netwatch Cullen Park to maintain their 100 percent record.

Galway are into the Connacht senior football championship final.

The Tribesmen saw off Sligo by 3-11 to 7 points at Markievicz Park.

Armagh edged Down by 2-17 to 3-13 after extra time in their Ulster senior football championship quarter final in Newry.

Andrew Murnin made all the difference in the additional period by hitting 1-1 for the Orchard county.

And in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight, leaders Dundalk host Bohemians, second placed Shamrock Rovers go to Finn Harps and it’s UCD against Cork City.

Three times Irish Rallycross champion Derek Tohill yesterday scored his first home win of the year, with his Parts for Cars Fiesta taking top place in both the Supercar Final and the day’s main race, the Super Final, at Mondello Park.

The Dubliner seized the lead at the start of both races and finished well clear each time of former title holder Tommy Graham, with Noel Greene taking a distant third place on each occasion.

Ulster pair Cathan McCourt and Barry McNulty became the first crew to win two rounds of this year’s Valvoline National Forestry Rally Championship by taking their Fiesta R5 to a one minute

victory in the Donegal round, based in Bundoran.

Their nearest rivals were Niall McCullagh and Ryan McCloskey with third place going to Conor McCourt and Caolan McKenna. Monaghan’s Derek Mackarel won the Junior section, and brought his Nova to an amazing eleventh overall.

Defending Irish Hillclimb champion Rob Dwane made it four wins from four events, taking another weekend double in the Wexford rounds near New Ross.

Ireland U20 women’s head coach Martin Conroy has announced his final roster of 12 players who will continue on to represent Ireland at this year’s FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship Division B in Kosovo.

The squad will tip off their European campaign from August 3-11th in Kosovo.

The selected players are:

Alison Blaney, Trinity College Dublin, Maree BC

Amy Dooley, Hobart & William Smith Colleges (USA)

Amy Murphy, Cork College of Commerce, Brunell BC

Annaliese Murphy, University College Cork, Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Claire Melia, TU Dublin Blanchardstown, Portlaoise Panthers

Dayna Finn, NUIG, Maree BC

Enya Maguire, Ulidia Integrated College, Ulster University Elks

Louise Scannell, Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Maeve Phelan, Dublin City University, Pyrobel Killester

Maggie Byrne, NUIG, Maree BC

Rachel Huijsdens, Trinity College Dublin, DCU Mercy

Sorcha Tiernan, Trinity College Dublin, Courtyard Liffey Celtics

Ireland’s Olympic hopeful sailors will return to training at their new performance HQ in Dun Laoghaire later this month to put into practice the lessons they’ve learned during a week of challenging conditions at the Volvo European Championships.

After very strong conditions earlier in the week, the regatta ended with a bit of a whimper when a lack of wind in Weymouth Bay meant that there were no silver or bronze fleet races.

With 18 races already completed over six days, the race officer made the decision not to force any races in very light conditions for the silver and bronze fleets, although there were final races in the gold fleet competitions.

The lack of action meant that in the men’s 49er class, Ryan Seaton, from Co Antrim, and Cork’s Seafra Guilfoyle finished highest of the Irish in 43rd place overall, after placing 2nd and 28th in Saturday’s two races. They were just one spot ahead of Dublin duo Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove after their 29th and 9th place finishes on Saturday.

Also in the 49ers, Dalkey brothers Seán Donnelly and Tadgh Donnelly finished 33rd and 26th in Saturday’s silver fleet races to claim 57th place overall, while the new Cork pairing of Mark Hasset and Johnny Durcan claimed 4th and 11th place in the bronze fleet races to finished the regatta in 88th place overall.

There was also no silver fleet races in the women’s 49erFX, which meant that Annalise Murphy and Katie Tingle finished the competition in 51st place overall after their 22nd and 9th placings in Saturday’s races.

In the 49er gold fleet, 49erNew Zealand pairing Peter Burling and Blair Tuke claimed victory, holding off the challenge of Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell.

The 49erFX competition was won by Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, ahead of reigning World Champions from the Netherlands, Annemieke Bekkering and Annette Duetz.

The next regattas for the Irish Sailing team will attend will be Kiel in Germany in late June and the 49er Junior World Championships, in early July.

Youghal rider Davy Russell can add France’s biggest jump race, the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, to his already incredible CV after he guided Carriacou to a dominant success at Auteuil on Sunday afternoon.

The Isabelle Pacault-trained Carriacou could be seen cruising under Russell and quickly settled matters to register a wide-margin success over second-place Bipolaire.

Russell, who has won the last two Grand Nationals on Tiger Roll, pointed his whip to the air to celebrate a first French Grade 1 victory.

Burrows Saint fared best of Willie Mullins’ five runners, finishing fifth under Paul Townend. Pleasant Company, Rathvinden, Total Recall and Acapella Bourgeois were all well beaten.

The Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes at Naas was fittingly won by Eddie Lynam’s Soffia. Lynam, famous for his handling of the brilliant Sole Power, looks to have another decent speedster on his hands judging by the performance of Soffia. Owned by Lady O’Reilly, Soffia quickened up smartly to produce a career best under Declan McDonogh.

The Thank You Tom Ryan Handicap, which maked the outgoing manager at Naas racecourse’s impending departure, was won in splendid fashion by Madeleine Tylicki’s Port Lions. Ridden by Billy Lee, Port Lions shot clear of his rivals late in the race before going on to win nicely. He was returned an 8-1 chance.