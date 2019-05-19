GOLF

Defending champion Brooks Koepka will take a record seven-shot lead into the final round of the US PGA Championship after continuing his domination on day three.

He’s 12-under par, with world number one Dustin Johnson in a pack of four that are his closest challengers.





Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are 2 over, and Graeme McDowell 5 over.



Flogas Irish Amateur Open

At County Sligo Golf Club

Round 3 Scores – Complete

Par 213

201 J Newton (Eng), 66, 66, 69

206 R Mullarney (Galway), 62, 72, 72

207 A Edwards-Hill (Eng), 67, 69, 71

208 C Purcell (Portmarnock), 70, 69, 69; C Strickland (Eng), 67, 69, 72

209 M Hammer (Ger), 71, 64, 74; K Egan (Carton House), 70, 66, 73

210 K Kouwenaar (Ned), 67, 69, 74

211 E Murphy (Dundalk), 71, 68, 72; M Roberts (Wal), 71, 68, 72; R Moran (Castle), 68, 68, 75

212 E Walker (Sco), 66, 72, 74

213 D Langley (Eng), 74, 68, 71; J Wilson (Sco), 73, 67, 73; M Hirmer (Ger), 73, 67, 73; J McMahon (Eng), 72, 65, 76; J Johnston (Sco), 69, 72, 72; G Cullen (The Links Portmarnock), 69, 70, 74; J Wright (Sco), 69, 69, 75

214 A McCormack (Castletroy), 71, 71, 72; M Boucher (Carton House), 71, 70, 73; K Cantley (Sco), 68, 72, 74; J Bolton (Eng), 67, 70, 77

215 L Sanges (Wal), 72, 68, 75; O Huggins (Eng), 71, 70, 74; R Brazill (Naas), 71, 69, 75; B Firth (Eng), 69, 71, 75

216 C Knipes (Eng), 74, 70, 72; M Power (Kilkenny), 73, 75, 68; M Lamb (Eng), 70, 74, 72; H Foley (Royal Dublin), 70, 73, 73; A Herrmann (Ger), 70, 71, 75; B Chamberlain (Wal), 69, 70, 77; J Burnage (Eng), 69, 70, 77

217 M Scowsill (Eng), 73, 72, 72; J Cass (Eng), 71, 73, 73; P Coughlan (Castleknock), 71, 72, 74; H Byers (Eng), 71, 70, 76; R Cannon (Balbriggan), 70, 71, 76; L Moolman (RSA), 69, 71, 77

218 R Foley (Sui), 74, 68, 76; T Vahlenkamp (Ger), 73, 69, 76; J Sugrue (Mallow), 70, 73, 75; M Kennedy (Royal Dublin), 70, 71, 77; L O’Neill (Connemara), 67, 78, 73; J Hull (Eng), 67, 73, 78

219 J Biggs (Eng), 77, 69, 73; A Marshall (Lisburn), 74, 71, 74; J Walsh (Castle), 74, 71, 74; E McIntosh (Sco), 73, 71, 75; P McKeever (Castle), 73, 69, 77; H Goddard (Eng), 72, 75, 72; M Deasy (Lee Valley), 72, 74, 73; M Naysmith (Sco), 71, 72, 76; B Dietzel (Ger), 70, 70, 79; T McLarnon (Massereene), 67, 75, 77

Missed Cut

220 J Davies (Wal), 77, 69, 74; C Campbell (Warrenpoint), 77, 68, 75; E Smith (The Links Portmarnock), 74, 74, 72; G Dunne (Co. Louth), 73, 73, 74; C Thornton (Eng), 73, 72, 75; J Cooper (Eng), 73, 72, 75; S Doyle (Black Bush), 73, 71, 76; J McDonnell (Forrest Little), 73, 70, 77; D Howie (Sco), 72, 75, 73; S Roger (Sco), 72, 68, 80; A Hietala (Fin), 71, 68, 81; G Burns (Sco), 70, 73, 77; R McNelis (Fintona), 68, 75, 77; R Muir (Sco), 66, 75, 79; M McKinstry (Cairndhu), 75, 73, 73; C Butler (Kinsale), 75, 65, 81; M McClean (Malone Golf Club), 73, 72, 76; H Islam (Eng), 73, 70, 78; J Whelan (Newlands), 71, 78, 72; A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire), 71, 73, 77; E McCormack (Galway), 71, 72, 78; O Brown (Wal), 70, 73, 78; J Stokes (Eng), 78, 75, 69; J Temple (Portmarnock), 77, 75, 70; P O’Keeffe (Douglas), 76, 72, 74; W Porter (Sco), 73, 69, 80; S MacPherson (Sco), 70, 72, 80; C Salter (Eng), 78, 71, 74; C Wilson (Sco), 76, 74, 73; W Dodds (Eng), 76, 70, 77; L Hinton (Eng), 74, 76, 73; M Essam (Eng), 74, 72, 77; D Kitt (Athenry), 70, 74, 79; D Antonisse (Ned), 69, 77, 77; R Lyons (Olympic), 77, 71, 76; S Walsh (Portmarnock), 73, 72, 79; M Markovits (Ned), 73, 71, 80; C Woodroofe (Dun Laoghaire), 72, 73, 79; M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire), 71, 77, 76; M Farr (Eng), 69, 79, 76; J Hapgood (Wal), 75, 76, 74; S Flanagan (Co. Sligo), 74, 71, 80; I Lynch (Rosslare), 73, 77, 75; L Owen (Eng), 72, 77, 76; L Irvine (Sco), 72, 77, 77; R Williamson (Holywood), 71, 71, 84; J Fox (Portmarnock), 80, 77, 70; M Norton (Belvoir Park), 76, 75, 76; J Byrne (Baltinglass), 74, 73, 80; D Reddan Jnr (Nenagh), 76, 71, 81; P Poate (USA), 71, 74, 83; G Collins (Rosslare), 71, 73, 84; T Tetak (Slo), 77, 76, 76; J Hawksby (Eng), 74, 75, 80; J Rowe (Tandragee), 73, 73, 83; M Honkala (Fin), 71, 70, 88; J McCarthy (Grange), 75, 75, 80; F O’Sullivan (Tralee), 75, 75, 80; C Woollam (RSA), 71, 73, 86; M Harris (Wal), 78, 70, 83; C Morris (Wal), 77, 76, 78; P Connolly (Killeen Castle), 74, 78, 79; R Latimer (Knock), 75, 76, 81; C Wilson (Can), 77, 76, 80; F van Dijk (Ned), 76, 71, 86; R O’Connor (Co. Sligo), 74, 79, 80; T O’Connor (Athlone), 79, 76, 79; Z Karkaletsos (Eng), 78, 75, 81; M Herrmann (Ger), 75, 77, 82; K Murphy (Dun Laoghaire), 79, 78, 78; C Otten (Ger), 77, 82, 76; S Desmond (Monkstown), 71, 82, 82; W Small (Tandragee), 82, 77, 77; S Turner (Eng), 73, 80, 87

NS D West (Eng), 77, 82

RTD C Barrow (Eng), 75, 78M McCormack (The Island); R Dutton (Tandragee); R Black (Hilton Templepatrick)

Final Round Draw

08:00 Tiarnan McLarnon (Massereene); Brandon Dietzel (Germany) –

08:11 Murray Naysmith (Scotland) Mel Deasy (Lee Valley) Harry Goddard (England)

08:22 Peter McKeever (Castle) Euan Mcintosh (Scotland) Jack Walsh (Castle)

08:33 Aaron Marshall (Lisburn) James Biggs (England) Jensen Hull (England)

08:44 Luke O’Neill (Connemara) Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin) James Sugrue (Mallow)

08:55 Timo Vahlenkamp (Germany) Robert Foley (Switzerland) Louis Moolman (South Africa)

09:06 Robert Cannon (Balbriggan) Harvey Byers (England) Paul Coughlan (Castleknock)

09:17 J G Cass (England) Monty Scowsill (England) Jake Burnage (England)

09:28 Ben Chamberlain (Wales) Alexander Herrmann (Germany) Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin)

09:39 Matty Lamb (England) Mark Power (Kilkenny) Curtis Knipes (England)

09:50 Ben Firth (England) Robert Brazill (Naas) Olly Huggins (England)

10:01 Lewys Sanges (Wales) Jake Bolton (England) Kieran Cantley (Scotland)

10:12 Marc Boucher (Carton House) Andrew McCormack (Castletroy) Jeff Wright (Scotland)

10:23 Gary Cullen (The Links Portmarnock) Jim Johnston (Scotland) Joshua McMahon (England)

10:34 Michael Hirmer (Germany) James Wilson (Scotland) David Langley (England)

10:45 Euan Walker (Scotland) Robert Moran (Castle) Matt Roberts (Wales)

10:56 Eoin Murphy (Dundalk) Koen Kouwenaar (Netherlands) Keith Egan (Carton House)

11:07 Marc Hammer (Germany) Charlie Strickland (England) Conor Purcell (Portmarnock)

11:18 Arron Edwards-Hill (England) Ronan Mullarney (Galway) James Newton (England)

GAELIC GAMES

There’s a busy day of action ahead in both codes.

At two-o’clock Tipperary welcome Waterford to Semple Stadium in round two of the Munster Hurling Championship.

Tipp will be hoping to make it two wins from tow after their victory over Cork last week while it’s a must win for the Deise after they went down to Clare last weekend.

Then at four o’clock All-Ireland Champions Limerick welcome Cork to the Gaelic Grounds.

John Kiely has made one change from the team that won the League title in the spring with Mike Casey back to full fitness he resumes his place at full back.

The Limerick Boss isn’t underestimating their opponents https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/limhurl.mp3

There’s two games as well in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship as Carlow will look to build on their impressive performance against Galway last week when they welcome Kilkenny to Netwatch Cullen Park at three o’clock while at the same time Dublin and Wexford meet in Parnell Park.

At half-past-three the Connacht Senior Football Championship reaches semi-final stage as Galway make the trip to Markievicz Park to take on Sligo.

At four o’clock Down take on Armagh in Pairc Esler in their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

SOCCER

Manchester City completed a first ever men’s domestic treble in England with the biggest FA Cup final win for over 100 years.

They matched Bury’s achievement from 1903 with a 6-nil thrashing of Watford at Wembley.



Celtic take on Hearts at 3 o’clock this afternoon in their final fixture of the Scottish Premiership today.

The Hoops were crowned champions two weeks ago.

CRICKET

The Irish cricketers are back in action today as they face Afghanistan in the first of their One Day International series.

Play is due to start in Stormont at a-quarter-to-11.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Naas this afternoon where action gets underway at twenty-five-to-two.

Caravaggio whizzed to glory in the Goffs Lacken Stakes (4.25) in 2017 on the way to claiming the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and So Perfect leads the Ballydoyle battalion into battle this time as Aidan O’Brien bids to win the Group 3 for the third year on the trot and a fourth time in six years.

Due Diligence (2014) and Sioux Nation (2018), like Caravaggio, possessed blistering speed, and O’Brien obviously believes sprinting is the way forward for So Perfect, who tried seven furlongs at Newbury last month in the Fred Darling and was beaten two short heads into third. O’Brien has solid back-up if So Perfect fails to fire, as the 103-rated, The Irish Rover and Western Frontier complete his challenge.

Paul Midgley’s trips across the Irish Sea are certainly not for the scenery, as the North Yorkshire-based trainer has sent over five winners in Ireland over the last five years, and he will fancy his chances of striking again away from home with the ultra-consistent seven-year-old Final Venture in the Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes (3.15).

The roll of honour for the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies’ Sprint Stakes (3.50) is an illustrious list with Alpha Centauri (2017), Sky Lantern (2012) and Lillie Langtry (2009) the standout winners in the last decade and this year’s renewal looks well up to scratch.

Peace Charter and the Aidan O’Brien-trained So Wonderful renew rivalry following a thrilling tussle in a maiden over course and distance last month.

On that occasion, Peace Charter swooped late to score by half a length with a yawning gap back to the third. They look two hugely promising juveniles and whoever comes out on top this time is likely to be Royal Ascot-bound.

The going at Naas is good to firm.

Curragh-based Padraig Roche sent out his first Flat winner at Navan when Walking On Glass landed the Troytown Bar Handicap under Gary Halpin.

In leaving behind his recent form, Walking On Glass came through late to take over from race-favourite Linger and the winner was returned a 20-1 chance.

BASKETBALL

Ulster University Elks and Courtyard Liffey Celtics were crowned Hula Hoops 3×3 men’s and women’s champions respectively this evening, winning out two thrilling finals to scoop the titles.

Ulster put on one of the performances of the day as they came into the tournament as one of the underdogs of the event, as they play their club basketball at 5v5 level in Men’s Division One, and were drawn in a tough Pool B alongside Super League sides Maree and Templeogue, as well as fellow Division One team, Fr Mathews.

Finishing second in the pool stages, Elks had a big test in the semi-final going up against winners of Pool A and reigning Hula Hoops 3×3 champions and Super League side, DCU Saints. Elks just couldn’t miss though and stunned the crowd with the upset of the day, delivering a tournament ending 21-9 blow to DCU Saints to tee up a grand finale with Templeogue. This showdown was already poised to be a thriller, with the two sides having gone to overtime earlier in the day in the group stage, where Templeogue just pipped it by one point. Elks were certainly ready for revenge though and once more, kept with the Dubliners throughout the final, matching them score for score. Trailing by just one point with less than 50 seconds to go (20-19), the ball made its way outside to Tomas Banys and with ice in his veins, he slotted home the game winning score to win out 21-20 and pick up a massive national title for the club.

Speaking afterwards, Olusegun Ajayi of Ulster University Elks stated: “I’m really, really excited. We did not expect to win this tournament to be honest, but we all stuck together in the end and I’m delighted. It’s really amazing for us, and we worked through the day as a team and I’m so happy to finish it out. As soon as Tomas hit that shot it was amazing – and I wouldn’t have picked anyone else to do it!”

Courtyard Liffey Celtics meanwhile crowned off a historic season for the Kildare side as they picked up yet another round of silverware this evening when they won out their final against Fr Mathews in yet another thrilling battle between these two clubs.

Liffey had a number of tough tests throughout the day, with their opening two pools games both going to overtime, but they came out the right side of the result each time and went on to win out their group to see them into a semi-final against DCU Mercy. A convincing and gritty semi-final performance saw them see off the challenge of Mercy 16-10, to book a spot against Mathews in a hugely-anticipated final. Liffey showed their mettle in the face of the challenge though, and won out in convincing fashion in the end, 15-10, much to the delight of the large support.

Speaking afterwards, Aine O’Connor of Celtics stated: “I’m delighted, it was a great day and a really intense game, so we’re delighted to come out with a win at the end of it. We went to overtime in our first two games, so the legs were tired and the intensity was tough, but it was a great day and I really enjoyed it. Today was a perfect end to a great season and it was Ciara’s [Bracken] last game with us before she heads off [to the USA], so it was special to win.”