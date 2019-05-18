GOLF

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is dominating the US PGA Championship at the halfway stage – and has been making more history in the process.

His 128 is the lowest 36-hole score in major history – leaving him seven shots ahead on 12-under-par.





Rory McIlroy just about made the cut on 3-over.

Flogas Irish Amateur Open

At County Sligo Golf Club

Round Two Scores – Complete

Level Par = 142

132 J Newton (Eng), 66, 66

134 R Mullarney (Galway), 62, 72

135 M Hammer (Ger), 71, 64

136 K Egan (Carton House), 70, 66; R Moran (Castle), 68, 68; C Strickland (Eng), 67, 69; K Kouwenaar (Ned), 67, 69; A Edwards-Hill (Eng), 67, 69

137 J McMahon (Eng), 72, 65; J Bolton (Eng), 67, 70

138 J Wright (Sco), 69, 69; E Walker (Sco), 66, 72

139 A Hietala (Fin), 71, 68; M Roberts (Wal), 71, 68; E Murphy (Dundalk), 71, 68; C Purcell (Portmarnock), 70, 69; J Burnage (Eng), 69, 70; G Cullen (The Links Portmarnock), 69, 70; B Chamberlain (Wal), 69, 70

140 C Butler (Kinsale), 75, 65; J Wilson (Sco), 73, 67; M Hirmer (Ger), 73, 67; S Roger (Sco), 72, 68; L Sanges (Wal), 72, 68; R Brazill (Naas), 71, 69; B Dietzel (Ger), 70, 70; B Firth (Eng), 69, 71; L Moolman (RSA), 69, 71; K Cantley (Sco), 68, 72; J Hull (Eng), 67, 73

141 O Huggins (Eng), 71, 70; H Byers (Eng), 71, 70; M Boucher (Carton House), 71, 70; M Honkala (Fin), 71, 70; R Cannon (Balbriggan), 70, 71; A Herrmann (Ger), 70, 71; M Kennedy (Royal Dublin), 70, 71; J Johnston (Sco), 69, 72; R Muir (Sco), 66, 75

142 R Foley (Switzerland), 74, 68; D Langley (Eng), 74, 68; W Porter (Sco), 73, 69; T Vahlenkamp (Ger), 73, 69; P McKeever (Castle), 73, 69; R Williamson (Holywood), 71, 71; A McCormack (Castletroy), 71, 71; S MacPherson (Sco), 70, 72; T McLarnon (Massereene), 67, 75

143 J McDonnell (Forrest Little), 73, 70; H Islam (Eng), 73, 70; P Coughlan (Castleknock), 71, 72; M Naysmith (Sco), 71, 72; E McCormack (Galway), 71, 72; O Brown (Wal), 70, 73; H Foley (Royal Dublin), 70, 73; G Burns (Sco), 70, 73; J Sugrue (Mallow), 70, 73; R McNelis (Fintona), 68, 75

144 C Knipes (Eng), 74, 70; S Doyle (Black Bush), 73, 71; E Mcintosh (Sco), 73, 71; M Markovits (Ned), 73, 71; C Woollam (RSA), 71, 73; A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire), 71, 73; J Cass (Eng), 71, 73; G Collins (Rosslare), 71, 73; M Lamb (Eng), 70, 74; D Kitt (Athenry), 70, 74

145 C Campbell (Warrenpoint), 77, 68; J Walsh (Castle), 74, 71; A Marshall (Lisburn), 74, 71; S Flanagan (Co. Sligo), 74, 71; C Thornton (Eng), 73, 72; M Scowsill (Eng), 73, 72; S Walsh (Portmarnock), 73, 72; M McClean (Malone Golf Club), 73, 72; J Cooper (Eng), 73, 72; C Woodroofe (Dun Laoghaire), 72, 73; P Poate (USA), 71, 74; L O’Neill (Connemara), 67, 78

146 J Biggs (Eng), 77, 69; J Davies (Wal), 77, 69; W Dodds (Eng), 76, 70; M Essam (Eng), 74, 72; G Dunne (Co. Louth), 73, 73; J Rowe (Tandragee), 73, 73; M Deasy (Lee Valley), 72, 74; D Antonisse (Ned), 69, 77

147 F van Dijk (Ned), 76, 71; D Reddan Jnr (Nenagh), 76, 71; J Byrne (Baltinglass), 74, 73; D Howie (Sco), 72, 75; H Goddard (Eng), 72, 75

148 M Harris (Wal), 78, 70; R Lyons (Olympic), 77, 71; P O’Keeffe (Douglas), 76, 72; M McKinstry (Cairndhu), 75, 73; E Smith (The Links Portmarnock), 74, 74; M Power (Kilkenny), 73, 75; M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire), 71, 77; M Farr (Eng), 69, 79

149 C Salter (Eng), 78, 71; J Hawksby (Eng), 74, 75; L Irvine (Sco), 72, 77; L Owen (Eng), 72, 77; J Whelan (Newlands), 71, 78

150 C Wilson (Sco), 76, 74; F O’Sullivan (Tralee), 75, 75; J McCarthy (Grange), 75, 75; L Hinton (Eng), 74, 76; I Lynch (Rosslare), 73, 77

151 M Norton (Belvoir Park), 76, 75; R Latimer (Knock), 75, 76; J Hapgood (Wal), 75, 76

152 J Temple (Portmarnock), 77, 75; M Herrmann (Ger), 75, 77; P Connolly (Killeen Castle), 74, 78

153 J Stokes (Eng), 78, 75; Z Karkaletsos (Eng), 78, 75; C Morris (Wal), 77, 76; T Tetak (Slo), 77, 76; C Wilson (Canada), 77, 76; C Barrow (Eng), 75, 78; R O’Connor (Co. Sligo), 74, 79; S Turner (Eng), 73, 80; S Desmond (Monkstown), 71, 82

155 T O’Connor (Athlone), 79, 76

157 J Fox (Portmarnock), 80, 77; K Murphy (Dun Laoghaire), 79, 78

159 W Small (Tandragee), 82, 77; D West (Eng), 77, 82; C Otten (Ger), 77, 82

RTD M McCormack (The Island); R Dutton (Tandragee); R Black (Hilton Templepatrick)

RUGBY

Rory Best suffered a disappointing end to his Ulster career last night, with the province beaten 50-points to 20 in their Pro 14 semi final at Scotstoun.

Best is retiring from the sport after the World Cup, but won’t play for Ulster again.

=====

Joey Carbery and Keith Earls are back in the Munster side for this afternoon’s Pro 14 semi final with Leinster.

Josh van der Flier has returned from groin surgery to start in the Leinster back row.

While last week’s defeat to Saracens has taken its toll on Jonathan Sexton who is among the replacements, with Ross Byrne starting at out-half.

Kick off at the RDS is at 2.30.

Mike O’Halloran reports

SOCCER

It’s turned into a two-horse race for the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title.

Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers are now both six-points clear of third following last night’s games.

Dundalk were 2-nil winners away to Cork City.

While Shamrock Rovers picked up a 1-0 victory at UCD.

Dinny Corcoran missed a penalty for Bohemians who came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw at St. Pat’s.

And Finn Harps moved off the bottom with Sean Boyd’s dramatic winner giving them a 3-2 victory over Waterford.

Tonight, Derry can move to within two-points of Bohs with a win away to Sligo.

=====

Wembley is the venue this evening for the 138th FA Cup final.

Manchester City are hoping to complete a domestic treble, and Watford are the side standing in their way.

Kick off is at 5.

John O’Sullivan, Watford fan and John O’Regan, Man City fan, firstly O’Regan https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/WatCity.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Cavan are hoping to cause something of an upset in the Ulster Football quarter finals this evening.

They welcome Monaghan to Kingspan Breffni.

Cavan manager Mickey Graham has handed Championship debuts to Conor Rehill and Conor Brayd, while there’s a first start for Thomas Galligan.

Throw-in is at 7.

In the Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon Laois face Antrim at O’Moore Park.

While Westmeath take on Offaly.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Navan this afternoon with the first going to post at 1.25.

The €75,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes (4.05) is the feature.

A field of five face the starter for the 1m5f Listed contest with champion trainer Aidan O’Brien, who sent out Southern France to win the corresponding race 12 months ago, responsible for two runners this time. His main hope is Western Australia, placed in the Futurity last October and has run twice already this term, his latest effort when a disappointing favourite finishing fifth in a Listed contest at Newmarket under Ryan Moore.

The son of Australia is joined by stablemate Chablis, who looks open to improvement following his seasonal debut at Naas, while in-form Curragh trainer Dermot Weld runs Group 3 runner-up Masaff making his seasonal debut in the hands of Chris Hayes.

Bansha trainer David Marnane has enjoyed several good days out with Alfredo Arcana and the 5yo heads the weights for the eight-runner navanracecourse.ie Handicap (1.55) earlier in the afternoon with a total prize fund of €26,000.

The going at Navan is good to firm with selective watering taking place before racing.

SAILING

Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove battled their way to victory in the first 49er silver fleet race of the day at the Volvo European Championships in Weymouth Bay.

They enjoyed a fantastic start but after being reeled in by a rival Australian crew, they battled back to claim the win. The Dublin duo then claimed eighth and 23rd places in the day’s other two races to move up into 44th place overall at the regatta off the south coast of England.

In conditions that were stronger and more challenging than had been forecast, Ryan Seaton, from Co Antrim, and Cork’s Seafra Guilfoyle finished 28th, 13th and 18th in the day’s three races to slip down the leaderboard from 43rd to 46th.