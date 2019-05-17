Defending champion Brooks Koepka leads the US PGA Championship after round one.

The American fired a 7 under par round of 63 at the Bethpage Black course in New York.

Koepka leads by 1 shot from Danny Lee.





Graeme McDowell heads up the Irish challenge on level par.

Rory McIlroy is 2 over par, the same mark as Masters champion Tiger Woods.

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are both 5 over.

Rugby Australia have terminated Israel Folau’s contract following a homophopic post that he published on social media.

Folau was due to be a big part of the Wallabies’ plans for the World Cup in Japan later this year.

Champions Dundalk are away to Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Shamrock Rovers, who trail Dundalk at the top of the table on goal difference, go to UCD.

Elsewhere, St Patrick’s Athletic host Bohemians.

All of those matches kick off at 7.45.

Finn Harps play Waterford at 8.

In the First Division, it’s Athlone Town up against Bray Wanderers,

Galway United to face Longford Town,

And Wexford to meet Shelbourne.

The League One play off second leg is to be contested by Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers at the Valley tonight.

Charlton possess a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

Dundee United bring a 1-0 lead over Inverness Caledonian Thistle into the second leg of their Scottish Premiership play off at Tannadice.

The Leinster and Munster teams will be named this lunchtime for tomorrow’s Pro 14 semi final at the RDS.

Ulster take on Glasgow Warriors in the first of the semis at Scotstoun in Glasgow this evening.

7.35 is the start time.

In the Connacht minor football championship this evening, Roscommon take on Galway at Doctor Hyde Park, with Leitrim to welcome Mayo to Ballinamore.

Both games throw in at 7.30.

And there’s racing today at Kilbeggan and Leopardstown.

The fixture at Kilbeggan begins at 5.10, with Leopardstown’s meeting underway at 5.25.

LEOPARDSTOWN

Friday, May 17

First Race: 5.25

Capri, winner of the Irish Derby and the St Leger two years ago and an 8-1 shot for the Gold Cup next month, has his prep for Royal Ascot in the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes (6.30) at Leopardstown, a race which Aidan O’Brien has won in the past with subsequent Gold Cup winners Yeats, Fame And Glory and Order Of St George.

In fact O’Brien has won the last four runnings, with Order Of St George completing a hat-trick of wins a year ago following Kingfisher’s success in 2015. Donnacha O’Brien, who rode Capri to finish fifth in the Arc last year, partners Capri for the second time.

Fifth on his reappearance in the Vintage Crop Stakes last month, Capri’s five rivals include Master Of Reality, winner of that Navan event, and Twilight Payment, who finished fourth in the same race.

Dermot Weld, whose winners of the race include Vinnie Roe, Media Puzzle and, most recently, Pale Mimosa in 2013, is represented by Falcon Eight, who is priced at 33-1 for the Gold Cup.

The first race at Leopardstown is underway at 5.25 and the ground is good.

KILBEGGAN

Friday, May 17

First Race: 5.10

Racing also takes place at Kilbeggan on Friday evening with the Midlands venue staging its second meeting of the year where the late Noel O’Brien is remembered in the title of the novice hurdle midway during the card (6.50).

Joseph O’Brien couldn’t have his string in better form and will be hoping that Galilean can take the race named in memory of O’Brien, the hugely popular handicapper who passed away in 2017. Galilean, owned by JP McManus, will be partnered by Jody McGarvey.

Derry native McGarvey appears to hold strong claims aboard Thecraicisninety in the penultimate Belvedere House Handicap Chase for trainer Padraig Roche.

Thecraicisninety hasn’t raced since November but brings good form to the table and is likley to go off a short price.

With racing underway at 5.10, the ground at Kilbeggan is good.