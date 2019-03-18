Rory McIlroy is celebrating after winning golf’s Players Championship in Florida.

The County Down native fired a final round 70 at Sawgrass to post a 16 under par total, good enough for a 1 shot victory over Jim Furyk.

It’s McIlroy’s first win in the event and it tees him up nicely for the Masters at Augusta next month.





Shane Duffy and Leanne Kiernan won the respective Player of the Year awards at the FAI International Awards, sponsored by ‘Three’, in Dublin last night.

Dundalk’s Chris Shields was named SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year.

Emma Byrne and Richard Dunne were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Mick McCarthy’s squad will start their preparations in the capital this morning.

Liverpool have a 2 point cushion at the top of the Premier League.

An 81st minute James Milner penalty handed the Reds a 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Everton beat Chelsea 2-0 to dent the Pensioners’ Champions League qualification hopes.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson got the goals.

The FA Cup semi final draw will pit quadruple chasing Manchester City against Brighton and Watford versus Wolves.

Brighton beat Millwall 5-4 on penalties in their quarter final.

Corofin of Galway and Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny are the AIB Football and Hurling All Ireland Club Champions.

Corofin beat Kerry’s Doctor Crokes by 2-16 to 10 points at Croke Park.

Jason Leonard and Gary Sice got the goals.

Ballyhale saw off St Thomas’ of Galway by 2-28 to 2-11.

Colin Fennelly bagged both goals for Ballyhale, who have given Henry Shefflin his first big win in management.

And there is racing today at Navan, with the first on the card off at 2.25.

The €65,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase (4.30) has attracted a field of 14 headed by top-weight Lilshane and includes three JP McManus-owned runners. The leading owner at the Cheltenham Festival with five wins, five seconds and four thirds, has Champion Hurdle-winning rider Mark Walsh booked aboard Mon Lino for Wexford trainer Paul Nolan with JJ Slevin teaming up with Joseph O’Brien’s Exactoris and Jody McGarvey riding Scoil Mear from the Tom Mullins stable.

The Grade 2 Toals.com Webster Cup Chase (4.00) has attracted a quality five-runner field headed by the Willie Mullins-trained Cadmium under Ruby Walsh. McManus will fancy his chances here too with French import Darasso who scored over hurdles last time at Gowran Park while the consistent Woodland Opera returns from a break for the Jessica Harrington-Robbie Power alliance. Gordon Elliott is doubly represented among the quintet with Ball D’arc and Tycoon Prince both carrying the famous Gigginstown House Stud colours.

The going at Navan is soft to heavy.