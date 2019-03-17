The All Ireland Senior Club Hurling and Football Champions will be crowned at Croke Park today

The AIB Senior Club Hurling Final sees 2015 winners Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny take on the 2013 Champions St Thomas’ of Galway

That game throws in at 2.00pm





AIB Senior Club Football Final follows throwing in at 3.45

Holders Corofin of Galway take on 2017 winners Dr Crokes of Kerry

Liverpool can, temporarily at least, go top of the Premier League, while Manchester City were on FA Cup duty

Jurgen Klopp’s men are off to Craven Cottage to face Fulham kicking off at a quarter past two

At half past four Everton are looking to bounce back after defeat to Newcastle last weekend

It won’t be easy, they take on top-four-chasing Chelsea at half past four

In the FA Cup Millwall and Brighton will battle it out for the last remaining spot in the semi final line up

Whichever team comes out on top will be the lowest ranked team left in the competition

They kick off at the New Den at two

Rory McIlroy is looking for his first PGA Tour win of 2019 later this evening

He is in contention at The Players Championship in Sawgrass

He currently sits on 14 under 1 shot behind the leader John Rahm on 15 under

There are two race meetings this St Patrick’s day

The first race from Wexford gets underway at 1.45

while there is a seven race card from Limerick, with the first going to post at five-past-two

LIMERICK

First Race: 2.05 (7 races)

Missy Tata bids to extend her winning sequence in the six-runner Charleville EBF (Mares) Novice Chase (4.15) at Limerick on Sunday, one of seven races on the St Patrick’s Day card starting at 2.05pm.

Gordon Elliott’s mare, winner of her last six races and seven in all, is ridden again by Davy Russell and among her five rivals is the Willie Mullins-trained Redhotfillypeppers seeking her third consecutive win under Paul Townend.

Earlier in the day both Mullins and Elliott are represented in the Grade 3 Kerry Group EBF Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle (2.35). Elliott, who won this corresponding race 12 months ago with Lackaneen Leader, runs recent Gowran Park winner Edene D’arc while Mullins, who sent Kate Appleby Shoes to win it in 2017, runs three headed by Robin De Carlow along with Sapphire Lady and Ifyoucatchmenow.

Also on the card sees the much-awaited hurdling debut of Carefully Selected in the Hospitality Package Limerick Maiden Hurdle (3.10) while 2016 Cheltenham Festival winner Mall Dini is one of ten declared for the Book Online At www.limerickraces.ie Beginners Chase (4.50).

The going at Limerick is soft to heavy, heavy in places on the main track.

WEXFORD

First Race: 1.45 (7 races)

The €40,000 Arctic Tack Stud Veterans Handicap Chase (4.00) is the richest race on a seven-race St Patrick’s Day card at Wexford where the action gets underway at 1.45pm.

Goulane Chosen, a gallant runner-up for Mallow trainer Seamus Spillane at Gowran last time, heads the weights along with the Eoghan O’Grady-trained Westerner Point for the 2m4f contest with a field of ten facing the starter.

Gold Cup winning trainer Willie Mullins has light-weight Undressed declared with Denis O’Regan booked to ride with Champion Hurdle-winning rider Mark Walsh teaming up with Vent De La Cote for Curragh trainer Martin Brassil, also among the winners at the Cheltenham Festival this week.

The going at Wexford is soft, soft to heavy in places.