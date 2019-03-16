Boxing

Katie Taylor beat Brazilian Rose Volante to add a WBO strap to her WBA and IBF titles.

The Olympic gold medallist stopped the Brazilian in the ninth round





Meanwhile Jono Carroll failed in his brave bid to win a world title on his US debut after he lost a unanimous decision to IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer in Philadelphia

RUGBY

The Ireland Under-20s are Grand Slam champions.

Noel McNamara’s side needed late tries from Colm Reilly and Jack McKee to secure a 26-17 win over Wales in Colwyn Bay last night.

Joe Schmidt will hope that win sets the tone for the weekend.

The roof will be open at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium where Ireland will aim to spoil the party for their hosts.

Wales need a win over Ireland to secure a Grand Slam of their own.

However, an Ireland win coupled with a rare Scotland win over England at Twickenham means the Championship trophy stays within the grasp of Rory Best.

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers sit top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division with a four-point lead courtesy of last night’s 3-nil win at home to Sligo.

Dundalk are up to second after a Pat Hoban penalty helped them to a 2-nil win at Derry.

Dan Casey came back to haunt Bohemians last night, scoring the second for Cork City in a 2-nil win that ended Bohs’ unbeaten start to the season.

UCD picked up a first win of the season by beating Finn Harps 3-nil

While Aaron Drinan scored both Waterford goals in a 2-nil defeat of St. Pat’s.

====

Manchester City continue their quest for an improbable quadruple later.

Pep Guardiola’s side are away to Championship side Swansea in the FA Cup sixth round.

Manchester United are also on their travels this evening – they go to Wolves.

While another all-Premier League tie sees Watford entertain Crystal Palace at lunchtime.

===

Just three games survive in the Premier League itself today, with bottom side Huddersfield travelling to West Ham.

Bournemouth entertain Newcastle,

And Brendan Rodgers takes his Leicester side to Burnley.

GAELIC GAMES

With tomorrow preserved for the club finals, today is an exceptionally busy day.

Galway face Wexford in the first of the afternoon’s Allianz Hurling League quarter finals – that has a 1.30 start at Pearse Stadium.

Waterford’s meeting with Clare has a 3 o’clock throw-in at Walsh Park.

While Semple Stadium hosts the meeting of Tipperary and Dublin.

====

Kerry can secure a place in the Divison One Football final with a game to spare with just a draw from this evening’s meeting with Mayo.

A Dublin win over Tyrone at Croke Park will also likely secure a final berth for Jim Gavin’s side.

Elsewhere, the bottom two meet in Clones from 2 with Monaghan facing Cavan.

While Roscommon are nervously looking over their shoulder ahead of their game with Galway in Salthill.

====

In Division Two, Meath continue their promotion push away to Clare,

Bottom side Cork play host to Donegal at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Fermanagh will look to maintain their promotion hopes when they go to Armagh.

While Kildare face Tipperary.

GOLF

An eagle 3 at the 16th helped Rory McIlroy into a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the Players’ Championship.

He carded a second round 65, and tops the leaderboard on 12-under par along with Tommy Fleetwood.

Seamus Power put in a battling performance, carding a 67 which leaves him on 3-under par and playing on into the weekend at Sawgrass.

But Shane Lowry’s race is run – a second round 74 means he missed the cut on 3-over par.