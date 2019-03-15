SOCCER

The Champions League quarter final draw takes place this morning.

Four Premier League teams go into the hat for the first time in a decade.





Liverpool, Manchester City Manchester United and Tottenham could all face each other in the last 8.

Barcelona, Ajax, Juventus and Porto are the other teams still in the competition.

Two Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goals have helped Arsenal secure their place in the Europa League quarter finals.

The Gunners beat Rennes 3-nil at the Emirates Stadium last night, for a 4-3 victory on aggregate.

Chelsea cruised to victory in their last 16 encounter with Dynamo Kiev.

The Blues were 5-nil winners in Ukraine, and 8-nil winners on aggregate.

Shamrock Rovers will retain their place at the top of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division table, if they beat Sligo Rovers in Tallaght this evening.

Second place Bohemians will hope to continue their unbeaten start, when they meet Cork City at Turners Cross.

The champions Dundalk travel to the Brandywell to face Derry City.

Waterford host St Patrick’s Athletic and U-C-D welcome Finn Harps to Belfield.

RACING

It is Gold Cup day at Cheltenham.

One of the most sought-after titles in racing is up for grabs on the final day of the 2019 Festival.

The Colin Tizzard-trained ‘Native River’ is bidding to become the first horse since ‘Best Mate’ in 2004 to retain the famous trophy.

‘Presenting Percy’ is currently the favourite.

The Pat Kelly-trained seven year old has only run once since winning at the meeting a year ago.

There is also an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening with the first off at 5.15.

RUGBY

The Ireland Under 20’s can claim Grand Slam glory this evening.

Noel McNamara’s side have already won their Six Nations title, and are now aiming to make it five wins out of five with victory over Wales in Colwyn Bay.

They can emulate the all conquering 2007 team, which included the likes of Keith Earls, Cian Healy and Andrew Conway, the only Irish side to win a Grand Slam at this level.

The senior team train in Cardiff today.

Rory Best will lead the traditional eve of match Captain’s Run at the Principality Stadium.

The issue of the roof is once again a subject of debate.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is just two shots off the lead following his opening round at the Players Championship in Sawgrass.

The Ulsterman holds a share of 5th place on 5 under par.

Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley share the top of the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods lies on 2 under par.

Shane Lowry is 1 over, with Seamus Power at further shot back.