TENNIS

Tributes are being paid to Andy Murray after he announced his tennis career is all but over.

The former world Number One and three time Grand Slam champion intends to retire after Wimbledon this year, but is unsure if he will make the summer tournament.





The 31 year old, who underwent surgery on his right hip last January, says the struggle with pain has become unbearable.

Murray is due to compete in the Australian Open next week and admits the Melbourne Grand Slam could be his last https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Murray-1.mp3

RUGBY

Munster kick off of a pivotal weekend in the European Champions Cup against Gloucester at Kingsholm tonight.

The Southern Province sit on top of their group, but just four points separate the four teams in Pool 2.

Munster were 36-22 winners when the two sides met at Thomond Park in October, but Gloucester played most of the match with 14 men as star out half Danny Cipriani was sent off.

Jonathan Sexton is expected sit out Leinster’s clash with Toulouse at the R-D-S tomorrow.

The World Player of the Year is struggling with minor calf problem and reports claim he will not be risked.

It means Ross Byrne looks set to start at number 10.

Former Ireland coach Eddie O’Sullivan says it will be big test for the 23 year old https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amrugby-2.mp3

Ulster are hoping to recall Jacob Stockdale for their match with Racing 92 in Belfast tomorrow.

The 21-year-old, who has scored in every European round so far this season, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Connacht team to play Sale in the Challenge Cup will also be revealed today.

SOCCER

Leeds United can stretch their lead at the top of the Championship to four points tonight.

The Yorkshire club welcome Frank Lampard’s Derby County to Elland Road.

Derby will aiming for victory to strengthen their hold on a play off place.

GOLF

Seamus Power has some ground to make up on the second day of the U-S P-G-A Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii

The Waterford native shot a 2 over par round of 72.

That leaves him 11 shots behind the leader Adam Svensson of Canada.

RACING

There is horse racing at Dundalk this evening

The first of a eight-race card gets underway at 5.00.