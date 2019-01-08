Soccer

Arsenal and Manchester United have been drawn to play each other in the fourth round of the F-A Cup.

The two most successful clubs in the history of the competition will meet at the Emirates Stadium later this month.





Wolves will face Shrewsbury or Stoke after knocking out Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Ruben Neves scored the winner as Wolves won the third round encounter 2-1.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to the side that started last week’s top flight clash with Manchester City.

The Reds boss says a congested fixture list and illness in the squad forced him to revise his line-up https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/revise.mp3

Holders Chelsea will welcome Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town to Stamford Bridge.

Barnet, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, will be at home to Championship side Brentford.

While Newport’s reward for beating Leicester is a trip to Middlesbrough.



The League Cup semi finals kick off tonight.

Chelsea make the trip to Wembley for the first leg of their tie with Tottenham.



GOLF

Padraig Harrington is expected to be confirmed as the new European Ryder Cup captain this afternoon.

The European Tour will hold a press conference at their Wentworth headquarters, where the three-time Major-winner is set to be unveiled as Thomas Bjorn’s successor.

Harrington has served as a vice-captain at the last three Ryder Cups, and will hope to retain the trophy at Whistling Straits next year.



RUGBY

It could be a pivotal day in deciding whether Jonathan Sexton plays against Toulouse this weekend.

The Leinster out-half is rated as 50/50 for the crucial Champions Cup clash.

He hasn’t trained this week due to a lower leg injury,

Senior coach Stuart Lancaster says Ross Byrne is ready to step in should Sexton be ruled out https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ByrneSexton.mp3



GAELIC GAMES

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick will host this weekend’s Munster Hurling League final meeting of Tipperary and Clare.

There’ll be a 2 o’clock throw-in on Sunday.

Clare’s footballers will face Cork in the final of the McGrath Cup at Miltown Malbay on Saturday afternoon. Referee for that decider is Kerry’s Padraig O’Sullivan.



RACING

Robbie Power has aired his frustrations over the weather that is preventing his Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning partner Sizing John from making his return to the track.

The 2017 Gold Cup hero has not run since finishing down the field at Leopardstown’s Christmas festival later that year.

Power said: “It’s getting a bit frustrating at this stage. I’m nearly 20 years riding now and I’ve never known the ground to be this good in January.

“There’s one thing we can’t control though and that’s the weather, so we’re just going to have to be patient. It is Ireland we live in, after all, so at some stage we are going to get rain!”