GOLF

Rory McIlroy had to settle for a share of fourth place at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

A final round of 72 left the Ulsterman on 15 under par, eight shots behind the winner Xander Schaffele.





The American shot a course record equalling 62 to win the tournament by a single stroke.

SOCCER

Carlow’s Padraig Almond says he is hungry for more F-A Cup glory after handing Newport County a famous win over Leicester City.

The Welsh minnows will go into this evening’s fourth round draw, after beating the 2016 Premier League winners 2-1 at Rodney Parade.

Almond scored the winner with an 85th minute penalty.

Newport manager Mike Flynn had few doubts the former Shamrock Rovers and Sligo striker would hit the back of the net https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/NEWPORT.mp3

Fulham are also out of the competition.

The Cottagers lost 2-1 to League Two Oldham.

League Two Barnet also created an upset with a 1-nil victory over Sheffield United.

There were no such problems for Premier League champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side made light work of Rotherham United.

They remain in the hunt to win four trophies this season following a 7-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool are back in action tonight.

The Reds will look to bounce back from their defeat to Man City, when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molinuex.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo have begun their second term under James Horan with a penalty shootout win over Leitrim in Carrick on Shannon.

The Westerners were 4-1 winners after the Connacht F-B-D League encounter ended 2-13 a piece.

They will now meet Galway in the last 4.

Both Clare teams have finals to look forward to.

The Banner beat Waterford by 1 point to secure their place in the Munster Senior Hurling League decided.

The footballers are to take on Cork in the McGrath Cup final following a 1-17 to 1-06 win over the Deice.

In Leinster, Westmeath beat Kildare in football’s O’Byrne Cup and will now face Longford in the semi finals.

In hurling in the province, there were victories for Dublin and Carlow in the Walsh Cup and Kildare won their Kehoe Cup match.

And in Ulster football’s McKenna Cup, Donegal, Armagh, Derry, Tyrone and Cavan came out on top, as Monaghan and St Mary’s drew.

RACING

Battleoverdoyen was cut to no bigger than 6-1 (from as high as 16) – and challenging Champ for favouritism – for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after a commanding success in the Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday.

The big six-year-old, trained by Gordon Elliott for Gigginstown House Stud, took the step up from maiden company in his stride to make it two from two over hurdles, having previously won his only point-to-point and the only bumper he contested.

Sent off 2-1 favourite in a field of eight, Battleoverdoyen scored by two and three-quarter lengths under Jack Kennedy, from the Mouse Morris-trained Sams Profile, with Getareason two lengths back in third.

Elliott, who won the race for the same connections with Death Duty in 2016, said of the winner: “We really like him. He’s a big chaser in the making. Jack said the horse is still learning and that he didn’t know what to do when he got to the front. Bar the last, he jumped well all the way and gave his hurdles plenty of light. Jack thinks he’ll prefer easier ground than he had today.

“We’ll see what happens with the ground and he’ll probably have another run before Michael and Eddie [O’Leary] decide about Cheltenham.”

Battleoverdoyen now shares favouritism for the Ballymore at 9-2 with Sky Bet, and 5-1 with Paddy Power and Coral, though most firms still marginally favour recent Challow Hurdle winner Champ, who is no bigger than 5-1.