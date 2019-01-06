RUGBY

Munster are on top of Conference A of the Guinness Pro14 this morning.

Dan Goggin scored two tries and Joey Carbery and captain Peter O’Mahony also crossed the whitewash as the Reds collected a bonus-point 31-24 win at Connacht last night.





Thomas Farrell, Cian Kelleher and Jack Carty grabbed tries for the hosts, who now sit fourth – seven points behind Munster in the table.

===

Leinster’s advantage at the summit of Conference B has stretched to 19-points.

They ran in six tries in a 40-points to 7 demolition of Ulster at the R-D-S.

The defeat saw Ulster slip from second down to fifth.

SOCCER

Arsenal are through to the fourth-round of the F-A Cup.

Youngster Joe Willock netted twice as the Gunners eased to a 3-nil victory at Blackpool last night.

Despite playing against 10-men for nearly all the match, it took Crystal Palace until the 86th minute to break down Grimsby – the match finished 1-nil.

Championship side Bristol City knocked out Huddersfield after a 1-nil win at Ashton Gate.

Portsmouth grabbed a 94th minute winner at Norwich, while Newcastle snatched a replay against Blackburn thanks to a late penalty – it finished 1-1.

===

There’s eight more third-round ties down for decision this afternoon.

Premier League champions Manchester City host Rotherham, Fulham are at home to Oldham while Watford go to Woking.

SkyBet Championship table toppers Leeds travel to Q-P-R, Preston host Doncaster, Milwall play Hull City and Sheffield United are at home to Barnet in the other 2pm kick-offs.

The half-four kick-off sees Leicester go to Newport County.

GAELIC GAMES

A Munster Senior Hurling League Final place against Tipperary is the reward for the winners of this afternoon’s game between Waterford and Clare at Fraher Field.

The line-up for football’s McGrath Cup will also be decided – with Limerick host Cork and Waterford playing Clare in the semis.

===

Westmeath and Kildare square off in the O’Byrne Cup at The Downs where a draw is enough for the Lilywhites to advance to a semi-final against Longford.

Victory for Westmeath would send them through to play their neighbours in the last-four.

===

Dublin’s hurlers will advance to the Walsh Cup semis – if they avoid defeat against Laois in Portlaoise.

===

The first game of James Horan’s second spell in charge of Mayo’s footballers sees him take his side to Leitrim in the Connacht Senior Football League.

===

It’s also a busy afternoon in the McKenna Cup in Ulster.

Holders Donegal travel to Down, Antrim play Armagh while Fermanagh face Derry.

Tyrone host Ulster University, Monaghan are at home to St Mary’s and Cavan face Queens.

RACING

Tornado Flyer and Battle-over-doyen will clash in the Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle, the feature of a seven-race mixed card at Naas this afternoon.

Trainer Willie Mullins is hoping to win the race for the seventh time, and fifth time in six years.

Racing gets underway at the Kildare venue at ten-to-one.