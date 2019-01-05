SOCCER

Tottenham emphatically booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round draw last night.

A second half hat-trick from Fernando Llorente (PR: Yor-rent-tay) was the catalyst for a 7-nil trouncing of League Two side Tranmere at Prenton Park.





Ten more Premier League sides face lower league opposition today, and there’s one all top-flight meeting in the shape of Bournemouth and Brighton.

Manchester United are likely to rest Paul Pogba for the visit of Championship side Reading to Old Trafford,

West Ham play host to Birmingham City,

Burnley face Barnsley,

Holders Chelsea welcome Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge,

Southampton go to Derby,

James McCarthy could play a first Everton game in a year when League Two leaders Lincoln visit Gooodison,

Arsenal travel to League One side Blackpool,

Crystal Palace host Grimsby,

Huddersfield are away to Bristol City

And Newcastle face Blackburn.

RUGBY

Leo Cullen and Dan McFarland have named sides with one eye on next week’s Heineken Champions Cup games for this evening’s interprovincial derby at the RDS.

Rob Kearney returns from injury at full-back for Leinster, with only Noel Reid retained from the defeat to Munster.

While four Academy players start for Ulster, and there’s a first start in 11-months for winger Rob Lyttle.

Munster will look to follow up that win over Leinster when they take on Connacht at the Sportsground.

Peter O’Mahony and Chris Farrell come back into their side, while Connacht hand a first start to on-loan Leinster centre Tom Daly.

GAELIC GAMES

James Horan has injected his Mayo side with youth ahead of tomorrow’s FBD Insurance League opener with Leitrim.

Centre-back James McCormack, Westport forwards Fionn McDonagh and Colm Moran, and full-forward Brian Reape have all been named in the starting fifteen for the Carrick-on-Shannon.

All Stars Ger Cafferkey, Brendan Harrison and Lee Keegan start in an experienced defence.

It’s Horan’s first game back at the helm since taking over from Stephen Rochford.

Three of the four semi finalists in football’s O’Byrne Cup will be known later.

The winners of Wexford’s meeting with Meath will progress to a semi final with Dublin.

While Longford face Louth at Glennon Brothers Park, with the winner to face either Kildare or Westmeath.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Cork this afternoon, with the first off at 12.20.

The €25,000 corkracecourse.ie Handicap Hurdle (1.55) is the featured event and the action gets underway at 12.20pm.

A field of 18 face the starter headed by top-weight Ball D’arc, trained by Gordon Elliott who is also represented in the two-and-a-half mile contest with stable companion Western Honour carrying the famous Cheveley Park Stud silks. Limerick trainer Charles Byrnes won this corresponding contest 12 months ago with outsider Lite Duties and he has light-weight Kellyiscool in the line up while local trainer Mick Winters runs recent course winner Chatham Street stepping up in trip here under Luke Dempsey.

Championship leader Paul Townend has elected to focus on domestic action rather than ride Laurina at Sandown. He has two rides on the day starting with newcomer Fast Buck for his boss Willie Mullins in the Buy Tickets Online Maiden Hurdle (12.50) before he teams up with stable companion Clinton Hill for owner Andrea Wylie 35 minutes later in the 14-runner 2019 Annual Membership Maiden Hurdle (1.25).

The going at Cork is soft, soft to heavy in places.

Last night was a night for family successes at Dundalk as, not long after Emma Doyle rode her first winner on her father Tim’s Northern Suprise, the father and son combination of Denis and Ross Coakley struck with Park Row.

Both horses recorded narrow wins, with the evergreen Park Row’s win coming at the main expense of Markhan, just a nose behind at the line.

The win was made extra special by the fact the winning rider’s grandfather Patrick Coakley is involved in the partnership that owns Park Row, meaning three generations were involved in the triumph.

Joseph O’Brien’s strength in depth at Dundalk was ever present in 2018 and he started the new year in similar fashion at the track when Roger That emerged a brave winner of the Bet Victor Maiden.

Ridden by Seamie Heffernan, Roger That repelled all challengers at the line to win by a half a length.

Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan enjoyed a fine start to his new year with Amanaat winning the opening BetVictor Handicap at Dundalk under Donagh O’Connor.

Amanaat, who owned by James McAuley, returned an 8-1 chance.