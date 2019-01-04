SOCCER

Manchester City have reignited the Premier League title race by beating Liverpool 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The defending champions have cut the table toppers lead to four points thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane.





The result also ends Liverpool’s 20 match unbeaten league run.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is full of praise for his players following a vital result https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/twoonecity.mp3

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt that Vincent Kompany should have been sent off last night.

The City captain was booked for a two footed challenge on Mo Salah.

The Reds boss says the tackle could have ended his player’s season https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kompany-2.mp3

Tottenham’s congested fixture list continues this evening.

Spurs visit League Two Tranmere Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup.

It is their third game this week.

Kick off at Prenton Park is at 7.45.



RUGBY

James Lowe’s name will be absent from the Leinster team named today for their Pro 14 meeting with Ulster.

The Kiwi winger picked up a two-week ban for his red card challenge on Munster’s Andrew Conway in last weekend’s defeat for Leinster at Thomond Park.

As well as tomorrow night’s game at the R-D-S, Lowe will also miss the visit of Toulouse in the Champions Cup.



GOLF

Rory McIlroy holds a share of sixth place heading into the second day of Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The Ulsterman shot an opening round of 69 to lie on 4 under par.

That is three strokes behind the leader Kevin Tway of the U-S.



RACING

There is an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening.

The first on the all-weather track goes to post at 5.00.

Michael Halford has been one of the dominant forces at the track since it opened and he’ll be hoping to get up and running in the new year with recent course winner Lady De Vesci, who tackles the BetVictor Handicap [7.00].

Indeed, Halford has strong claims in the BetVictor Rated Race a half an hour earlier with another course winner, Ahlan Bil Zain.

However, all eyes will be on John Feane’s Billyfairplay in the same race. The five-year-old bolted up on his latest visit to Dundalk and will be bidding to confirm himself an improving handicapper.

The Dundalk action begins at 5.00 and it’s standard.

Laurina, one of jump racing’s most exciting horses, is set to return at Sandown on Saturday before a potential tilt at the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Having swerved several possible races due to a lack of soft ground, Laurina will line up in the Listed Unibet Mares’ Hurdle at the weekend as she bids to build on a striking novice season in which she cantered to victory in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham before adding Grade 1 success to her CV at Fairyhouse.

Owner Jared Sullivan said on Thursday: “The plan is to run and she’s on the boat. Willie [Mullins] wants to run her on soft ground so we’ve had to wait for it.

“It’s been murder waiting and I’ve got loads of them to run, but we can only go when the ground is right.

“She could’ve run in the Coral Hurdle or the Bula or the Relkeel and I like to think she’d have won those races, but the ground wasn’t right and we don’t want to mess her up.”