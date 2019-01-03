SOCCER

Manchester United have made it four-wins from four games under temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (PR: Sol-shar).

Second half goals from Romelu Lukaku (PR: Loo-kah-koo) and Marcus Rashford gave them a 2-nil win away to struggling Newcastle.





Solkjaer was delighted with another aspect of the result.

Fourth-placed Chelsea were held to a scoreless draw by Southampton at Stamford Bridge which seems to have brought an end to their title hopes.

Shane Duffy scored for Brighton, but they were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham, having taken a 2-nil second half lead.

Robbie Brady was sent off late-on for Burnley, who picked up a vital 2-1 win away to Huddersfield.

A pair of late goals saw Crystal Palace win 2-nil away to Wolves.

While Bournemouth and Watford played out a 3-3 draw at the Vitality, with all six goals coming in the first half.

Rugby

Connacht’s Bundee Aki is a doubt for the visit of Munster in the Guinness Pro14 on Saturday.

The Ireland centre picked up a knock in last weekend’s victory over Ulster and might not be risked this week.

Winger Matt Healy is in contention to return for the Westerners but full-back Tiernan O’Halloran remains sidelined.

Gaelic Games

Michael “Brick” Walsh played a pivotal role in their Munster League victory in Mallow last night.

The four-time All Star found the net in a 1-24 to 1-18 victory over Cork.

Stephen Bennett also sent over 13-points for the Deise, who can qualify for the final if they beat Clare on Sunday.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy begins his 2019 season tonight.

The four-time major winner is among the late starters at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, his opening round gets underway at 10pm Irish time.

A host of major rule changes will come into effect for the first time at the event – with most aiming to speed up the pace of play.

McIlroy’s embracing change