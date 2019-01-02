SOCCER

Tottenham are back up to second in the Premier League after a 3-nil win over Cardiff last night.

Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen were on target.





Spurs played four games in just 10 days and manager Mauricio Pochettino feels that was unfair

Arsenal are now just two points off the top four following their 4-1 victory at home to Fulham.

And Leicester are up to seventh after beating Everton 1-nil.

There’s six games in the top flight tonight.

Huddersfield host Burnley in a crucial match in the fight to avoid relegation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to maintain his 100 per cent record as Manchester United caretaker boss when they travel to Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Chelsea take on Southampton, Bournemouth entertain Watford, Brighton make the trip to West Ham and Wolves play Crystal Palace.

DARTS

Michael van Gerwen secured a third PDC World Darts Championship title last night.

Dan Dawson reports from Alexandra Palace in London.

M-V-G is now the second most successful player in the history of the competition – behind 14-time winner Phil Taylor.

The Dutch man says it’s a special moment

GOLF

Rory McIlroy says concentrating on the P-G-A Tour this season was an easy decision.

The four-time major winner won’t play in Europe until this summer and says it makes sense to concentrate on America where there’s more ranking points and money available.

Ahead of the season opening tournament of champions event in Hawaii, McIlroy added that he enjoys life more in the states and that the P-G-A Tour offers the chance to play regularly against the best in the world.

GAELIC GAMES

There’s one game this evening in the Munster Senior Hurling League.

Cork looks to bounce back from their weekend defeat at Clare when they welcome Waterford to Mallow for a half-seven throw-in.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

U-F-C president Dana White says he expects a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov this year.

Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title against former champion McGregor in Las Vegas last October – before a post fight brawl in the arena led to suspensions for both fighters.

White says the promotion will work to book the bout following a Nevada State Commission hearing later this month.