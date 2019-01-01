SOCCER

There are three games today in the Premier League

Everton and Leicester are both looking to put defeats behind them when they clash at Goodision Park at 12.30





A win for either side would lift them to seventh in the table just a place behind Manchester United

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back after their 5-1 defeat to table toppers Liverpool on Saturday

The Gunners take on second from bottom Fulham at The Emirates at three o clock this afternoon

At five thirty Cardiff host Tottenham

Spurs suffered a disappointing 3-1 loss at home to Wolves at the weekend, dropping to third in the Premier League in the process

They sit nine points off the pace set by Liverpool at the top of the table

This game will be a fourth in ten days for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, the action at Cardiff City Stadium gets underway at five thirty

In the Championship, top of the table Leeds head to the City Grounds to take on tenth place Nottingham Forest

The league leaders will be looking to bounce back after suffering defeat at the hands of Hull at the weekend

Second place Norwich are just three points off the top, they travel to Brentford

Those games form part of a full schedule of matches in the Championship this afternoon, all kicking off at three

DARTS

Michael van Gerwen is looking to win a third PDC World Darts Championship tonight

Mighty Mike faces tenth seed and first time finalist Michael Smith in the final

The players will take to the oche at quarter past eight

RACING

Cheltenham is off at 12:15, with the going good to soft, good in places

Exeter is good to soft, soft in places, with the first race at 12:40

Catterick is off at 12:25, with the going there good, good to soft in places

Fakenham is good to soft, good in places, with the first race at 12:45

Musselburgh is good, with the first race at 12:30

Fairyhouse is off at 12:20, with the going good, good to yielding in places

And Tramore is soft, with the first race at midday