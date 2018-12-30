RUGBY
Munster beat Leinster for the first time since 2016 last night
It was a tempestuous affair at a sold out Thomond Park
There were two yellows and a red card in the first half
Joey Carberry was imperious with the boot kicking 16 points
The game finished Munster 26 Leinster 17
SOCCER
Liverpool will go into 2019 with at least a seven point lead at the top of the Premier League Table
They demolished Arsenal to win at Anfield last night, Roberto Firminho got a hat trick
There are four games in the Premier League this afternoon
At noon Crystal Palace host Chelsea
The home side are looking to remain unbeaten in four straight games
They got the better of Chelsea in this fixture last season
There are two games at a quarter past two
Burnley host in form West Ham United, the visitors are looking for a seventh win in their last eight games
Manchester City will be looking to close the gap on leaders Liverpool when they face Southampton at St Mary’s
Pep Guardiola’s side are looking for their first points of the festive period following losses to Palace and Leicester
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to become only the third Manchester United manger to win his opening three leage games in charge
His side host Bournemouth at Old Trafford at half past four
GAELIC GAMES
In the McKenna Cup today
Cavan host Down at Kingspan Breffni Park,
Donegal take on Queens at Ballybofey
and Monaghan take on Antrim in Clones
All the games throw in at 2
DARTS
It Semi finals day at Alexandra Palce in the PDC World Darts Championships