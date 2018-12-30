RUGBY

Munster beat Leinster for the first time since 2016 last night

It was a tempestuous affair at a sold out Thomond Park





There were two yellows and a red card in the first half

Joey Carberry was imperious with the boot kicking 16 points

The game finished Munster 26 Leinster 17

SOCCER

Liverpool will go into 2019 with at least a seven point lead at the top of the Premier League Table

They demolished Arsenal to win at Anfield last night, Roberto Firminho got a hat trick

There are four games in the Premier League this afternoon

At noon Crystal Palace host Chelsea

The home side are looking to remain unbeaten in four straight games

They got the better of Chelsea in this fixture last season

There are two games at a quarter past two

Burnley host in form West Ham United, the visitors are looking for a seventh win in their last eight games

Manchester City will be looking to close the gap on leaders Liverpool when they face Southampton at St Mary’s

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking for their first points of the festive period following losses to Palace and Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to become only the third Manchester United manger to win his opening three leage games in charge

His side host Bournemouth at Old Trafford at half past four

GAELIC GAMES

In the McKenna Cup today

Cavan host Down at Kingspan Breffni Park,

Donegal take on Queens at Ballybofey

and Monaghan take on Antrim in Clones

All the games throw in at 2

DARTS

It Semi finals day at Alexandra Palce in the PDC World Darts Championships