RUGBY

Leinster will be looking to extend their lead even further at the top of Pro14 Conference B at Thomond Park this evening at 5.15

Both sides have made a dozen changes to their teams and are stacked with front line internationals





Leinster number 8 Jack Conan knows it will be tough test for the reigning Champions https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rugclip.mp3

Last night Connacht beat Ulster 21-12.

SOCCER

Ahead of the Old Firm Derby this afternoon Brendan Rogers says having fewer Celtic fans in attendence may not work to the hosts’ advantage

Celtic will have just 750 fans rather than the usual 7000 after Ibrox officials cut the traditional away ticket allocation for derby games

In the Premier League at three Brighton take on Everton,

There’s a bottom of the table battle at Craven Cottage when Fulham host Huddersfield

Leicester are looking to make it three wins in a row, when they host Cardiff and Watford take on Newcastle

Tottenham will be looking to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers also at three

They will be hoping north London rivals Arsenal can do them a favour and take points from the league leaders,

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield, that game gets underway at five thirty

DARTS

At the PDC World Championship Irishman Brendan Dolan is through to the quarter finals for the first time in his career

The Fermanagh man takes on Nathan Aspinall this afternoon

RACING

The curtain comes down on the Leopardstown four-day Christmas Festival with another quality-packed card starting at 12.10pm.

The first of two Grade 1 races on the day is the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at 1.55pm with a field of seven going to post including warm favourite Delta Work from the Gordon Elliott stable, one of five Gigginstown-owned runners in the €100,000 event.

Elliott has won this race twice in the last three years with No More Heroes in 2015 and Shattered Love 12 months ago and he’s also represented with Blow By Blow and Ben Dundee.

The Grade 1 Ryanair Hurdle (2.30) sees the reappearance of Samcro who bids to go one place better for rider Jack Kennedy than their Fighting Fifth runner-up effort behind champion hurdler Buveur D’air at Newcastle last time. His trainer Gordon Elliott also runs Tombstone under Davy Russell while champion trainer Willie Mullins who enjoyed a stranglehold on his race for several years, notably with Hurricane Fly, has two runners headed by last seasons Champion Hurdle runner-up Melon under Ruby Walsh and recent Grade 1 Morgiana Hurdle hero Sharjah ridden by son Patrick. Dumfries-based Iain Jardine sends Bedrock over from Britain again seeking his third consecutive win on Irish soil with Rachael Blackmore once more in the saddle.

The going at Leopardstown is good to yielding on the hurdle/bumper track and good on the chase track.

Racing gets underway at 12.25pm on the concluding day of the Limerick Christmas Festival where the €50,000 Sky Sports Launching Jan 1st Novice Hurdle (2.10) is the most valuable race of the card.

Willie Mullins has enjoyed success in this race many times, including in recent years with Faugheen (2013) and Penhill (2016) and he’s represented in this year’s renewal with Dorrells Pierji and Pleasure Dome.

His rival Gordon Elliott is seeking his first win in this race and is doubly represented with the Gigginstown-owned pair Defi Bleu and Moonbeg Worldwide while the same owners also run Cap York from the Noel Meade yard with the Philip Dempsey-trained Derrinross completing the sextet in the hands of his son Luke.

The going at Limerick is soft on the hurdle/bumper track and yielding to soft on the chase track.